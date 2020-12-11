NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast is one of the nation's most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company chose the school for its list, "Best Business Schools for 2021," released this week.
The Princeton Review website profiles of the schools have sections reporting on each school's academics, student life, admissions information and graduates' employment data. For the 2021 list, surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools were tallied.
The profiles also have five ratings that The Princeton Review tallies based on data from its administrator and/or student survey. The ratings are scores on a scale of 60 to 99. Rating categories are: Academic Experience, Admissions Selectivity, Career, Professors Interesting and Professors Accessible. Among the ratings in the IU Southeast profile are scores of 99 for the Professors Interesting category and 97 for the Professors Accessible category.
“Our program is the intelligent choice for students seeking an MBA due to several factors, including AACSB accreditation at a fraction of the cost of other similarly accredited programs, as well as flexibility in scheduling and modality,” said Sharon Allen, assistant dean of the School of Business and director of graduate business programs.
Those considerations are especially evident in the MBA Your Way program, recognized by both Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report.
“IU Southeast’s MBA Your Way program is unique because students take classes at the pace and modality that is more comfortable for them while maintaining work/life/academic balance,” Allen said.
Allen noted that two convenient locations, personalized advising and the 725,000-strong IU alumni network are also key benefits for students in the MBA program.
The schools ranked by Princeton Review can be found at https://www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.
For more information about The Princeton Review’s methodology for its list rankings, go to http://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/ranking-methodology.
