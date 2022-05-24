JEFFERSONVILLE — The first place and national championship banners are already filling the walls at Aspire Cheer Academy in Jeffersonville.
With all the accolades it looks like the cheerleading gym has been open for a long time, instead of just setting up shop at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
"We started two years ago when the pandemic kind of flared up," said owner JoAnn Young. "I decided there was going to need to be an outlet for these kids...I knew these kids were gonna need that outlet, so that's what I decided to do."
Recently four teams from Aspire Cheer Academy traveled from Jeffersonville to Orlando, Florida to participate in the national Varsity Spirit D2 Summit for cheerleading.
For the second consecutive year, the school brought home a title.
"The Senior Level Five Open co-ed ended up winning it all," Young said. "Three teams made it to finals, one team went wild card. It was definitely a big deal."
Since winning the title, the gym has doubled its numbers going into tryouts this year.
Winning isn't the only motivation for Young, though. What's most important is providing a safe space for local kids who can meet friends who might be outside of their immediate social circles.
"I've learned anxiety and depression in this generation is so high, so when you come here and there's that type of exercise, first of all that always helps," she said. "(It also helps) having outside people to listen to you and give you a hug...you might need some extra help building your confidence."
The gym holds its athletes to a certain standard and the goal is to help them get there while instilling confidence.
"It's not just coaching the physical aspect of these kids," Young said. "The mental and emotional is so important. If we don't build healthy teenagers and young adults, they can't be healthy adults."
Fourteen-year-old Zakaiya Thorton was was working on tumbling at the gym this week.
She's been involved with cheerleading for seven years and travels from Louisville to Jeffersonville for Aspire Cheer.
"This is a really good place, it's like a family," she said. "They're really organized. I really feel comfortable here and like I fit in."
Thorton was being encouraged by a group, including Coach Bresean Sutton.
Sutton was part of the team that won the National Championship title and is the Athletic Director.
"I started cheering in 2004 and I've been involved ever since," said Sutton, a New Albany native.
Sutton had been coaching cheerleading at Jeffersonville High School when he was approached to work for Aspire Cheer. He's been involved in the sport for 18 years and said any hopeful athletes should give it a try.
"My words of encouragement to the kids if they are struggling or having a hard time is always to believe in themselves and have confidence," he said. "Because I believe in them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.