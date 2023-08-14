SCOTTSBURG — Conco, a full-time, full-service supplier of ammunition containers and related services, plans to invest $54.5 million to establish a second facility in the Southern Indiana region, this one in Scottsburg.
The company’s investment includes over $36 million in new equipment, furnishings, fixtures, hardware, and software; $11.5 million to purchase the former Tokusen USA space; and $6.9 million in improvements to the existing spaces.
This investment will result in up to 175 new full-time positions at the Scottsburg location, including Production Team Members, Quality Technicians, Welders, Paint Technicians, Process Technicians, Controls Technicians, Tool & Die, Industrial Maintenance, Electricians, Engineering and Administration at an average wage of $28 per hour.
Conco has served the United States Armed Forces as a supplier since 1967. With a strong reputation for high-quality products, on-time delivery, and tech support, they continue to meet military needs and develop innovative products to adapt to ever-changing requirements.
Conco is also a designated “return site” equipped to store, de-militarize, and prepare container models for reuse and resale. Their specialized products include insensitive munitions, rectangular containers, square bell containers, and round bell containers, in addition to their refurbished container options.
“We are excited to join the Southern Indiana region with our new facility in Scottsburg,” said Karen Paschal, president and CEO of Conco, “When looking at locations, the former Tokusen USA space was a perfect fit for what we needed to expand, and we look forward to working with the State of Indiana, the City of Scottsburg, and its residents to create additional growth for the region.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has committed to an investment in Conco of up to $1.925 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. In addition, the City of Scottsburg is offering the company personal and real property tax abatement, phasing in over five and ten years, respectively.
"Indiana's defense sector continues to grow, and we're excited to welcome Conco to our network of advanced manufacturers that are contributing to and supporting our nation's armed forces," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "Conco's decision to locate in Scott County is a testament to the region's skilled workforce and vibrant communities, and the company's presence in Southern Indiana will further advance new patriotic career opportunities for families for years to come."
“The City of Scottsburg is thrilled to be working with Conco and helping them establish a home in Scottsburg,” said Terry Amick, mayor of Scottsburg. “We are proud to support their efforts as they expand their services for the United States Armed Forces and are excited to see the local community growth they will bring to the area.”
“Southern Indiana has seen major manufacturer growth over the last several years with projects expanding or new locations opening in the region,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana. “Conco’s decision to expand and open a new location in Scottsburg shows that our region remains a prime location for manufacturers — big and small, current and new. 1si is excited to see what Conco will bring to the manufacturing region and look forward to continuing this partnership and assisting them in any way we can.”
Conco is a designated “small business” with 50 years of experience dedicated to the ammunition container market and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Conco is centrally located in Louisville and is currently the prime contract container supplier for several U.S. Army ammunition programs. For more information, concogo to containers.com. If interested in a position at Conco, email resumes to resumes@concocontainers.com
One Southern Indiana (1si) was formed in July of 2006 as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties. 1si’s mission is to help businesses innovate and thrive in the Southern Indiana / Louisville metro area via the three pillars of Business Resources, Economic Development and Advocacy. For more information on One Southern Indiana, go to www.1si.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.