ELIZABETH — Chef Stephen Dunn of Louisville has been named executive chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana.
"Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak,” said Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana general manager. “His commitment to excellence and exemplary customer dining experience is a perfect fit into our hospitality culture at Caesars Southern Indiana.”
Dunn will lead the kitchen operations and staff at the upscale steak house, executing Gordon Ramsay Steak signature menu items such as Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Dunn also supports Gordon Ramsay’s effort to incorporate local farm products into his menus.
“I’m excited to join Gordon Ramsay Steak because it brings more eyes on what I and my team are creating for the guest,” Dunn said. “I am always thinking, what can I do to make that bite of food as good as it can possibly be?”
His skills as a chef and kitchen manager were developed at iconic Louisville restaurants such as Matt Winn Steakhouse, Harvest and Equus.
George Carpenter has been named the Gordon Ramsay Steak general manager at Caesars Southern Indiana. Carpenter has more than 20 years of experience in managing renowned steak houses such as Morton’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, Eddie Merlot’s in Louisville and several Ruth’s Chris locations. He is a sommelier and is developing a bar menu exclusively for Gordon Ramsay Steak guests at Caesars Southern Indiana. Carpenter is a proven leader who focuses on guest hospitality training and private dining experiences.
Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana is scheduled to open in mid-December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.