SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Floyd and Clark counties, saw its labor force grow by about 5,000 workers from January to February.
A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued this week shows that the growing labor force helped the region add 7,000 jobs from January to February.
“An available workforce has been an ongoing challenge during and after the pandemic. So an increase of this magnitude is significant for the region and will set the region up for solid payroll growth the rest of the year,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
From February 2021 to February 2022, the region has gained about 22,000 jobs. Dufrene said if it weren't for the “wild swings” that occurred last year, the 22,000 jobs would be among the best periods of growth for Louisville Metro over the past three decades.
Seasonally-adjusted numbers show that the region is down about 9,000 jobs from February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
