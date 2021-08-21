NEW ALBANY — With new businesses and housing developments showing up along Vincennes Street, New Albany’s Uptown is once again becoming a lively area of the city.
When Josh Staten started his position as the redevelopment commission’s economic development and redevelopment director three and a half years ago, one of the first things he began having conversations about was growing the Vincennes Street, or Uptown, area.
Staten realized that there were a lot of people visiting the area because of New Albany High School and its sporting events, and he wanted the neighborhood to stand out.
“Their impression of New Albany could be set by Vincennes Street,” Staten said.
In the last year, the neighborhood has seen the addition of several new housing units, as well as new businesses, including Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, Mickey’s and Legacy Pizza.
The success of the area relies not only on the city’s effort but on the buy-in from the people who live and work in the neighborhood, according to Staten.
“We’ve seen a great partnership with the city coming in with their own projects and the business owners coming in with their own investment,” he said.
One of those businesses that came to be this year without any financial help from the city was Mickey’s, a combination used bookstore and coffee shop run by Uptown resident Mickey Ball.
Ball is proud that his shop gets to lie in a neighborhood district like Uptown rather than the downtown area where customers might be looking more for grab-and-go instead of a place to hang out.
“We’ve tried to create an atmosphere here where you’d want to stay,” he said.
Mickey’s barista Emmalee Parker said it was this kind of atmosphere that made her want to start working there a month and a half ago. Having been a barista before in more fast-paced, drive-thru cafes, Parker was looking for something that was more community-oriented.
“I just think New Albany needed something like this and it’s nice to be a part of it,” she said.
Being located in the neighborhood, Ball was happy that he was able to serve more families and kids since opening two months ago.
“The high school is three blocks away or two blocks away, so that’s been nice. We get morning rushes and after school, kids start piling in. It’s nice that they can just have some place to go right out of school,” he said.
Having a place for kids to enjoy in New Albany was actually Charles Hurt’s motivation for opening Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy at Vincennes and Spring Streets at the beginning of the year.
“I just remember this being really really fun back in the days and then as I got older I feel like some of that stuff has just faded away,” Hurt said. “It’s a lot of business coming here, but it’s not a lot of business targeting towards kids to have fun, and they’re leaving, going to Louisville and doing activities. I figured if I bought something here, we can keep the people to stay here.”
Like Ball, Hurt also preferred the environment in the Uptown neighborhood better than that of downtown, noting that downtown areas always felt too crowded and he wanted to be in a place he could stand out.
And while his cotton candy store definitely sticks out sandwiched between a hair salon and a barbershop, Hurt was also worried that since there were not already similar types of shops in the area, there would not be anyone to bring attention to his store — a worry that quickly faded away.
Hurt has found that the crowd he gets in his store can partly be credited to the surrounding tattoo shops and salons. Whether it be to reward a kid for getting a haircut or to get some sugar after getting a tattoo done, Hurt noticed that the surrounding businesses would direct their traffic to his store.
“It’s really cool that I’m part of whatever they’re doing,” he said. From both other owners and the customers, Hurt said that he gets great support from the community. “Sometimes it brings tears to my eyes.”
The neighborhood has also seen an addition of several housing developments including townhouses and Lancaster Lofts, which consist of 50 apartments.
There are programs in place to help current residents of Uptown who might fear getting pushed out of the area as development continues. Staten mentioned the emergency repair program and residential facade grant program that aid homeowners in fixing and dressing up their homes and increase property value.
Staten also mentioned the land development code requires that a percentage of certain housing projects built must be affordable, a standard that varies by area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.