CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown’s Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved the creation of a new program aimed at improving the look and feel of the business community while also stimulating private sector capital investment.
The new Façade Improvement Program, capitalized annually with TIF (Tax Increment Financing) revenues, is directed at commercial businesses and property owners seeking to invest in their properties through general building and property improvements that enhance their visual, historic and/or economic value to the community.The Charlestown Redevelopment Commission is actively seeking applicants with eligible projects within the Charlestown TIF district.
Eligible projects include exterior property improvements, for example: exterior painting or repairs, masonry repair and tuckpointing, exterior structural rehabilitation, roof replacement, windows/doors/storefronts, signage, awnings, and landscaping. Projects may include parking area surfacing or resurfacing, as long as the work is not the only work performed within the project. Projects that encompass capital investments above and beyond general building and property improvements are encouraged and preferred.
“The timing of this program from our Charlestown Redevelopment Commission couldn’t be better and I’m excited for this opportunity to partner with our local businesses to spur economic activity,” said Mayor Treva Hodges. “Our recent efforts to seek community feedback revealed that residents are eager to see the revitalization of our downtown area and this program will help us foster the growing sense of pride and character within our community.”
Donna Ennis, president of the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission, said the commission is “very proud to launch the city’s first façade program.
“We are eager to spur economic growth in Charlestown and this type of program represents an effective public/private partnership that contributes positively to that goal. We’ve seen the effects of façade programs in surrounding communities and know that this will be a success in Charlestown.”
The Charlestown Redevelopment Commission will reimburse up to 50% of project costs, up to a maximum of $10,000 per pre-approved project. A maximum of $10,000 per business, per site will be allowed annually. Two applications per owner, per calendar, year may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Projects that include the construction of a new business will not be considered. The program only applies to improvements made to existing properties and structures. All improvements must comply with the City of Charlestown zoning and building regulations and be approved by the City of Charlestown Plan Commission and/or the Building Commissioner as required.
The 4-page application will be made available at Charlestown City Hall 304 (Main Cross Street), online at www.cityofcharlestown.com and by email requests sent to Jill Saegesser, at jill@thewheatleygrp.com. The application contains the full program guidelines, including eligibility and associated fees.
