Premier Primary Care at 4919 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, celebrated its two-year anniversary on Jan. 5.
The event was well-attended by more than 100 local businesses and health care providers. Local health system leaders from Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health were in attendance. The event was hosted in conjunction with One Southern Indiana. City of New Albany Development Director Claire Johnson, Floyd County Commissioner Dr. Al Knable and One Southern Indiana president Wendy Dant Chesser were the guest speakers.
Premier Primary Care provides comprehensive primary care and internal medicine services in New Albany. Internal medicine specialist Suresh Lohano, MD MBA; Kavita Lohano MD Msc PA-C, and Family Nurse Practitioner Taylor Thomas FNP, provide urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive care, infant and pediatric care, and senior care. The professional staff is committed to offering an exceptional customer experience to patients of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.