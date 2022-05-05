SOUTHERN INDIANA — Raindrops may fall on Derby-goers this weekend, but Jeffersonville’s downtown hotels and area shops are feeling the warmth of 2022 after two years of challenges from the pandemic.
Toward the end of April, Denise Story, general manager of the Towneplace Suites by Marriott on West Maple Street, said she saw her hotel booked for all three Derby weekends beginning with Thunder Over Louisville.
Now, she’s pampering guests arriving for the Run for the Roses, knowing Abbey Road on the River is next, and she’s already ahead of her projected income for the year.
Luanne Matson of One Southern Indiana (1si), the economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, compared hotel numbers just after Thunder weekend, without benefit of the next weekend, which was the balloon race and mini-marathon, which hotels say also was full or nearly so.
"Overall revenue was about a 40% increase since 2017," she said at that point. Her count included 2019, 2020 and 2021 in addition to 2017.
She also noted that the number of hotel rooms from 2017 to 2019 was about 2,600 but the 2022 room count has grown by 200 rooms.
The occupancy rate in 2017, 2018 and 2019 was in the high 80 percentile, but the occupancy rate for 2022 at the end of Thunder weekend was over 92%.
"It's a really welcome rebound for the hotels," she said.
Samantha Del Pozo, director of sales and marketing at the Sheraton Louisville Riverside on West Riverside, is seeing the same 2022 rebound.
When asked how bookings compared with 2019 before the pandemic, Del Pozo said "we are pretty much back to pre-pandemic occupancy for Derby."
"We had repeat guests that had been coming for years and really wanted to keep the tradition going, plus with it being an outdoor event, most people felt comfortable booking their stay," she said referring to Thunder weekend.
Neither Del Pozo nor Story are able to determine at this point where the guests live. Both said they believe most guests are from the Midwest and nearby large cities such as Indianapolis or Cincinnati and drove in for the weekend activities.
Story is welcoming Hilton guests this weekend with a gift bag of wine, cookies and other goodies, specially designed for Derby weekend.
She wants the guest experience to be “amazing” to people who are checking into what she calls the hometown feeling of “the Mayberry on the Ohio.”
“After two years of nothing, people are ready to get back to normal,” she said.
As part of that welcome, friend and local merchant Sharon Bowen of Blessings on Spring boutique and craft shop has a pop-up store set up in the lobby with items that guests might need during a crowded weekend.
So far, Bowen said, the shop has been well-used and she thinks she will do it again for Abbey Road.
Bowen is also excited that 2022 shows all signs of being a major rebound from the last two years.
Jeffersonville's Chocolate Stroll last weekend was a sold-out event that offered visitors a look into the many stores and goods that were offered.
For Bowen, it was "wonderful for me," she said.
"I did the equivalent of two weeks of sales in one day," she said.
