A summer program is giving young people opportunities for career experience and development during early adulthood.
Southern Indiana Works’ SummerWorks program gives young people ages 16-21 the opportunity to work in various sites around Southern Indiana, teaching them career readiness skills and connecting them to employers.
While SummerWorks has been operating in Louisville since 2011, this summer marked the start of the program for Southern Indiana, which received grant funding from Metro United Way.
There were 17 participants in the program who worked in various city departments throughout New Albany, Clarksville and Charlestown. Participants were placed at worksites according to their interests and location. They received paid work experience — $15 per hour, 20 hours per week for six weeks — as well as resume assistance, interview tips and financial literacy education. They were also required to attend job readiness training during the employment period.
An end-of-program celebration and pizza party was held at New Albany’s City Hall Friday, where Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore congratulated the participants on their hard work. Program leaders gave each youth a letter of recommendation from Southern Indiana Works they can use for future endeavors.
Kylo Johnson worked at the New Albany Animal Shelter this summer. Johnson is a high school student taking online classes and planning to go straight into the workforce after high school.
“It just made me realize that I definitely want to work with animals in the future,” Johnson said. “It’s something that I’m really passionate about and I really like it. It made me think about other jobs that I would like to do after this.”
Brendan Sturgeon, another participant, worked in park maintenance. Sturgeon is planning to attend Ivy Tech Community College this fall for industrial electrical technology.
“It’s something I can see myself doing,” he said. “It’s a fallback option. Through this program, it’s really helped for something that I can maybe do in the future.”
Brittany Dougherty, vice president of research and strategy at Southern Indiana Works, said the program helped provide participants with resources to help them succeed in the future and teach them about the workings of a city.
“One of the other reasons we partnered with municipalities is to just expose them to government and understand what the street department does or some of those other things,” she said. “To help connect them to their communities a little more.”
Dougherty said Southern Indiana Works hopes to expand into other counties as the program continues. They are looking to have at least 30 participants for summer 2024.
Clarksville Park Maintenance Foreman Brian Everage said there were three young people who worked with him in Clarksville this summer.
“We’ve tried to introduce them to different aspects of the job, not just mowing grass and weed-eating but taking them to some other projects that we’ve got going on,” he said. “They seem to have really taken to it. They’ve been good workers.”
Marissa Knoeble, director of Charlestown Parks and Recreation, said the program had six participants in Charlestown. They worked in admissions and concessions at the Charlestown Family Activities Park, helped complete beautification projects with the parks maintenance crew and removed pollutants at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Ethan Biggs worked at the Charlestown wastewater facility during the program. Biggs graduated in June from Charlestown High School. SummerWorks was his first introduction to wastewater, and he said he’s enjoyed the work so much he’s considering making a career of it.
“It’s definitely an option,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about do’s and don’ts as a citizen – what not to flush and stuff,” he said. “I’ve worked on fixing some of that stuff.”
SummerWorks has given the city the opportunity to bring in new people to work from all over Southern Indiana, rather than only hiring people from the Charlestown area, Knoeble said. The youth have fresh perspectives and ideas, she said, and can take on extra projects the regular staff might not have capacity to.
“Just little tasks that sometimes our staff, because they get so bungled down by the day-to-day activities of the park, [the youth] were able to kind of do those extra things that really made a difference,” she said. “It definitely filled a very large gap, just because then we were able to kind of transition our winter team over to our summer program.”
Knoeble said Charlestown is in the process of offering some participants full or part-time positions for after they graduate high school.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said exploring career options before graduation can help alleviate some of the pressure students can feel to make decisions before they graduate.
“I think it’s sometimes problematic to assume that an 18, 19-year-old coming out of high school has their life 100% figured out,” Hodges said. “What I like about the program is that it gives people the opportunity to explore an alternative career pathway.”
Giving opportunities to disadvantaged youth is also a reason Hodges was drawn to the program. SummerWorks teaches youth about career pathways, information that might not have been readily available before, which can help the youth build wealth long-term.
“It’s very important that communities look for opportunities to help close wage gaps, to help communities that don’t have a long history of wealth establishment break those deficiencies,” she said.
The program also helps the city maintain a more conservative operating budget and avoid raising taxes by having more people to do necessary labor, Hodges said, especially during the summer months when facilities see high volumes of visitors.
However, the program centers around a bigger mission of helping young people.
“Even if the student doesn’t come work for us right now, we feel like we have given something back to the community,” Hodges said.
