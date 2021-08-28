HENRYVILLE — “There’s not time to not be sustainable. There’s not time to mess up the Earth,” Beth Boesche-Taylor said of the decision she and her husband made to make their farm as sustainable as possible.
Since David Taylor and Beth officially opened Sirocco Ridge Farm in 2013, they have been searching for the most environmentally-friendly ways to take care of the land.
One way they aim for sustainability is seeing what can be multi-purposed. This can be seen not only in the recycling and reusing of feed bags, but also in the roles of the many goats scattered across the farm.
Besides being adorable, friendly companions, the Taylors’ goats have a multitude of purposes from providing milk that later becomes cheese to mowing the lawn to being eager hiking buddies.
While the farm has been around for nearly a decade, it was not until last year when working from home gave them more free time that the couple decided to start making goat cheese.
The cheese was being produced through a local creamery and was being sold to local restaurants and cheesemongers. And though the idea for the goat cheese was born from the pandemic, it was also the pandemic that closed that local creamery and stopped the farm’s cheese production.
“Because we are members of the community we totally understand that they needed to make the decision they needed to make,” Beth said, but that did not make the situation any less sad or scary for the couple.
It has been over two months without cheese production, but the Taylors already have a solution: they are building their own creamery right next door to their dairy parlor using a recycled shipping container as the building.
They knew the community had a good response to their product, so Beth said they took that positive energy forward and took a leap of faith in building a creamery.
There are 24 goats on the farm that are milked regularly, and without producing cheese, nearly 30 gallons of milk a day have to be thrown out.
The creamery should be assembled and completed with a final inspection by sometime in September, and the couple is hoping they can get back into the swing of cheesemaking by October.
The farm offers CSAs, Community Supported Agriculture, meaning that consumers can buy a share of the eggs and cheese produced. Even with the lack of cheese to offer, Beth said that they have not lost any buyers from the cheese share, but that they are all patiently awaiting the cheese return.
When the production picks back up, the cheese can be seen in New Albany on a Mediterranean-style pie at Legacy Pizza and Bakery, at a cheese-tasting held at Donum Dei Brewery and at Board and You Bistro.
When they first started the farm, Beth said they were planting just about anything to see what would grow. They went in with a permaculture mindset, meaning that they were going to work with the land. There are no pesticides, chemicals or store-bought fertilizers used anywhere on the farm, so if a crop did not want to grow there, they were not going to force it.
This trial and error process led the Taylors down a somewhat unusual farming path lined with garlic, one of the plants they found grows just fine on the land. Sirocco Ridge Farm produces 14-16 types of garlic, from sweet to spicy flavors.
Not only does garlic work on their land, but the couple found that the seasons to plant and harvest the plant leave them free when it is time to take care of the newborn goats.
Rotating the goats once a week in electric mesh fencing powered by solar panels, is another important sustainable measure for the farm. Moving them allows for the animals to graze on different areas of the land, limiting the amount of lawn mowing that needs to be done by a gas-powered mower.
“Having them here we realized how much they do for the property,” Beth said.
The male goats serve several purposes on their own. One being that they are rented out locally as a team of eight grazers, to help small homeowners take care of overgrown areas that might be difficult to mow and limit their carbon footprint.
Though not a service offered to the public, the Taylors often take their male goats out as hiking companions. David said that since goats are highly social they stay much closer to their people when hiking than dogs do, though they do briefly wander off to do some grazing.
Lastly, male goats are used for their meat. David noted that there is not anywhere locally that people can buy goat meat so they are filling that void.
Ensuring that the animals are treated humanely for all of their lives is an important aspect for the Taylors. This is one of the reasons they choose to go to a local meat processor. Not only are they proud to support a local business but they feel confident that by using a local processor they are following along with the “one bad day” philosophy they have adopted, and the animals live a content life until they are killed.
Sirocco Ridge Farm has been selling goat meat to Open Caribbean Kitchen, a restaurant in Louisville, for three years.
The processor they use, Brewer Livestock, also produces halal meat, which allows them to expand their customer base and be more accessible and inclusive, two other important goals behind the farm.
“I think it’s very important for us to stay inclusive with agriculture in general,” said Mikaela Thomas, the farm’s first full-time employee who started in July.
Thomas graduated from Appalachian State University in 2019 with a degree in sustainability that has been informing the work she is doing with the Taylors. Thomas’ knowledge in sustainability goes beyond the environment alone and also seeks to include social and social justice aspects.
As a Louisville native who grew up around downtown, Thomas said she has had experience living in an area where there were simply not healthy food options available within walking distance of her home. She would like to see a move to “get healthy food to where people need it most.”
One of the suggestions that Thomas has recommended is for the Sirocco Ridge Farm to start attending farmers markets for the consumers to know the story behind the farm. Beth described it as connecting the community to the food and to the people who grew or produced it.
While they are not a part of any in-person farmers markets at the time, Sirocco Ridge Farm will continue when the creamery is open to sell its cheese to Louisville cheesemonger Harvey’s Cheese, who sells the products at Logan’s Market. The farm is also a part of an online farmers market called Market Wagon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.