JEFFERSONVILLE — With Roe v. Wade no longer in effect protecting the right to have an abortion on the federal level, local businesses and organizations offer different resources to the community.
Three businesses in Downtown Jeffersonville have reminded their customers that they offer free Plan B, an emergency contraceptive, as the Supreme Court decision settles on Indiana residents.
Close Enough Cafe, The Alcove and Bad Cat Boutique, neighboring businesses on Spring Street all co-owned by Chris Palmer, offer Plan B and a number of other free resources to the community, like period products, NARCAN and fentanyl test strips.
“If somebody wants to come out and enjoy an evening, they shouldn't have to suffer any long-standing consequences because they decided to go home with somebody if they want to,” Palmer said.
“It is our responsibility with these businesses to cultivate responsible service of alcohol. We want people to be able to come out and have a good time and not be risking their health and safety to do so.”
The businesses have offered the free emergency contraceptives for two years, but the Supreme Court decision has shown how critical and important the need is, according to Palmer.
“We have distributed Plan B for nearly two years, at no point have we ever run out. We are currently completely out,” he said.
Each business was equipped with about 20 boxes of Plan B before running out last weekend. The business is expecting to receive more of the product on Tuesday. Individuals are limited to two boxes a person.
Palmer said that the businesses have all been known to lean politically left and so they are not concerned about losing customers as they voice their opinion of the right to choose.
“I know obviously right now all that it means for us, specifically as a business, is that the people who agree with our stand, which is that it’s a woman's body and it’s her right to choose, are going to support us,” he said.
The businesses will continue to distribute Plan B, though Palmer noted they will have to reassess if the Supreme Court makes any decision regarding the right to access contraception.
Griswold v. Connecticut, the decision preventing restrictions on married couples seeking contraceptives, like Roe v. Wade was supported by the Fourteenth Amendment: the right to privacy.
Choices Life Resource Center, with locations in New Albany, Corydon and Salem, provides free and confidential services for those who are experiencing unplanned pregnancies.
“We offer life-affirming support throughout pregnancy and referrals to reputable adoption agencies for those desiring to make an adoption plan,” Choices Executive Director Rose Condra said.
The services offered include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, parenting education and support along with referrals to other groups in the region that can help support soon-to-be parents.
On its Facebook page, Choices said that the Supreme Court decision should have little-to-no impact on day-to-day operations. Though Condra said that they are expecting the decision to cause an increased need for their services.
The nonprofit has three facilities. Condra said that they are expanding their programs to both Clark and Crawford counties, the Harrison County office is moving to a larger space and they have added a case management component in Floyd County.
“While it is our hope that the State of Indiana will move to protect pre-born children and their mothers, we will continue serving women and men and babies regardless of how the legislature votes,” she said.
The organization offers post-abortion support, which Condra said comes in the form of a healing Bible study as they are a Christian ministry. The service will continue even if Indiana enacts a full ban on abortion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.