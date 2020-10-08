NEW ALBANY — James “Jim" Padgett, the businessman and philanthropist who launched Padgett Inc., has received statewide recognition for his contributions to the community.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visited Padgett Inc. in New Albany Thursday to posthumously honor Padgett with the Distinguished Hoosier Award. The businessman died in September at age 86.
Members of the Padgett family, employees, elected officials and community members were among those in attendance at the ceremony. Other dignitaries included State Rep. Ed Clere, State Sen. Ron Grooms and State Rep. Karen Engleman.
Padgett founded the company with his wife, Beverly. He started out with a welding shop in 1962, and over the years the business grew into a full-service company offering crane rentals, machinery moving, rigging, steel fabrication and more.
Crouch said “as Hoosiers, we celebrate the risk-takers who blaze the trail for others.”
“We know that through hard work, our dreams can become a reality,” she said. “And we see the evidence of that reality right here with Padgett Inc. starting in 1962.
David Barksdale, former New Albany councilman and Floyd County Historical Society president, said the ceremony was not only to honor a “successful businessman, but also to honor the memory of a great citizen and philanthropist.”
Padgett was known for his projects in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area, and he was involved in a number of community projects and charitable endeavors over the years.
Padgett donated services for projects such as the replication and installation of church steeples at Town Clock Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany. He also donated a historic home to the Floyd County Historical Society for the Padgett Museum in New Albany.
He was always “gracious towards his community,” Barksdale said.
“He was an extremely community-minded individual who went above and beyond to help his hometown with numerous acts of kindness,” Barksdale said. “Whether it was providing dumpsters for numerous New Albany cleanup days, sharing the history of the community through his historic New Albany railroad caboose [parked at Padgett Inc., having his company hoist the official [New Albany] Christmas tree or transporting the beloved Yenowine Exhibit from the Carnegie Center to the New Albany library.”
Padgett was a humble man “who never wanted to be in the spotlight,” Barksdale said. “He was not interested in the accolades.”
New Albany resident Irv Stumler partnered with Padgett for numerous projects in New Albany, including the two church renovations. Padgett's donation of his company's services to the Town Clock Church restoration saved thousands of dollars and made the project possible, Stumler said. His family was also one of the top donors to the project.
“How do we remember Jim Padgett?” he said. “Smart, hardworking, dedicated, a leader, generous, caring, humble — a friend. Jim would say, when life’s been good to you, you’ve got to be good back.”
Clere said Padgett’s name is “synonymous with New Albany.” Grooms praised Padgett’s legacy, saying the Padgett company has made many contributions to the manufacturing field in Indiana, and it has stayed “strong and loyal to its employees.”
“With the many contributions that the Padgett family’s made over the years in New Albany, Floyd County and Southern Indiana, it’s only appropriate that this name be honored and Jim be honored for the many things that he’s contributed to.”
Padgett’s son, Jimmy Padgett, it was “humbling” for Crouch and the other dignitaries to honor his father. His father loved his community and wanted to do anything for his community to make it better, he said.
“He worked on so many things that no one ever knows about both civicly and on an individual basis where he would see a need in family or an individual and he would just go take care of that need,” he said.
