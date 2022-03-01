Piankeshaw Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, New Albany, celebrated three events in February: George Washington’s Birthday Commemoration, Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge and the regular chapter meeting, which was a Zoom meeting because of increased COVID cases.
The program for that meeting, “George Washington’s Appeal to Heaven,” was presented by Gina (Regina) Carpenter, the chapter Registrar. She discussed the early flag of the Patriots, which went by several names: Pine Tree Flag, An Appeal To Heaven Flag, and Liberty Tree Flag.
Shelly Doss attended a Sons of the American Revolution celebration of the Battle at Moore’s Creek Bridge in North Carolina and also George Washington’s 290th Birthday Commemoration at the Middletown United Methodist Church, Middletown, KY.
A member of the SAR Chapter, Patrick Wesolosky, reported that eight DAR Chapters and five SAR Chapters from Kentucky and Indiana attended, including Piankeshaw Chapter Vice Regent Shelly Doss. Part of the ceremony included the Ladies of DAR and Society of Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge placing red carnations on the table holding Washington’s picture.
