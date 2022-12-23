SOUTHERN INDIANA - Organizations helping people experiencing homelessness in Southern Indiana had a busy night on Thursday while the area dealt with snow, sub-zero temperatures and high-speed winds.
"We had 118 people (at the shelter) last night," said Catalyst Rescue Mission President Jim Moon. "The previous night we had around 90. This kind of cold is automatically going to bring all the people off the street, even the most hardened ones that stay out normally aren’t able to do so in this kind of weather."
Moon said the organization has a partnership with Jeffersonville Police to bring anyone experiencing homelessness there if they're out after 11 p.m. in dangerous weather.
He said JPD brought around four people in Thursday night, but most people were at the shelter before 11 p.m.
If anyone in Southern Indiana wants to help the shelter, Moon said they can donate things like toilet paper and laundry detergent.
"We need toilet paper, laundry detergent, we do all their laundry," Moon said. "Toilet paper for that many people is ( a lot). Those are some real basic things that people can buy that don’t cost a lot of money. We are always in short supply of those of those things."
Catalyst Rescue Mission is located at 1727 DL Motley Way in Jeffersonville. Moon said people can call 812-285-1197 for more information.
New Albany's White Flag shelter had 38 guests Thursday night.
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Executive Direct Leslea Townsend Cronin said there may also be unhoused people who are staying with others due to the cold and the holiday weekend.
"If people want to donate food we ask you take it directly to the shelter during our shelter hours," she said in an email.
The White Flag Shelter is located at the Floyd County Head Start building at 1902 Corydon Pike, New Albany. It will be open from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, then again at 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.
Homeless outreach group Jesus Cares at Exit 0 spent the evening doing street outreach and working with law enforcement to get people into shelter.
"I want to commend our community as well, because last night while i was out and about checking on people finding people, community was out there checking on people," said founder Paul Stensrud. "What I've seen out here amongst New Albany Police was absolutely incredible. Our community responding with people checking on people, it's something we love to see."
Stensrud said he was able to work with NAPD Thursday night to convince an unsheltered veteran to get out of the dangerous cold and into the White Flag shelter.
He said there were about 12 people at the outreach on Friday morning who were staying out of the cold.
"Many did not expect it to be this bad," Stensrud said.
Exit 0 is in need of donations like sweatpants, sizes medium to XL and coats, sizes 2X and above. There's also a need for blankets and sleeping bags.
They can be dropped off at 403 West Maple St. in Jeffersonville until 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
"We aren’t even out of the woods yet, this is just the start," he said. "We are blessed to have a building to open and also in New Albany, The Outpost, they are also open."
On Christmas Eve, community warming centers at Exit 0, 403 West Maple St., Jeffersonville, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Community Kitchen, 1611 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In Floyd County, The Outpost at Nomad Church Collective, 1423 E. Oak Street, New Albany, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The White Flag shelter will also be open and people can call 812-913-5278 for more information.
St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 E Spring St., New Albany, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a warming shelter on Christmas Day.
The Knights of Columbus, 809 East Main St., New Albany, is offering breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
