CLARK COUNTY — Democrat Ed Byers defeated former Clarksville Police Chief Dwight Ingle to win the nomination for the Clark County Sheriff.
Byers was picking up campaign signs when he found out he won the primary election. He took 54% of the vote. About 3,800 registered Democrats voted in the primary in Clark County.
Overall voter turnout in Clark County was about 10%, with about 10,500 of the county's more than 97,000 registered voters casting a ballot.
Byers said he's thankful voters put their confidence in him for the primary and that now it's on to November.
"I think it's going to be an issue if people want change or not," he said. "They know what (my opponent) can do, and I'm telling them the changes I'm going to make."
He said in his opinion changes need to be made at the Clark County Jail and within expenditures.
"If they want changes they can vote for me, if they don't they can vote for (my opponent)," Byers said.
Byers' history in law enforcement is decades long and includes 31 years with federal authorities. He grew up in Charlestown and majored in law enforcement at Purdue University.
Byers worked as a security officer at Deam Lake, as a National Park ranger, with U.S. Customs and the Air Marshals.
He's married to Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges.
Byers will face Republican Scottie Maples in the Clark County Sheriff race. Maples didn't have an opponent in the GOP Primary.
