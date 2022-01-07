JEFFERSONVILLE — Dr. Ed Byers of Charlestown formally declared his candidacy for Clark County Sheriff on Jan. 5 as a Democratic candidate. Byers brings 31 years of experience as a federal law enforcement officer to the contest.
"I am a cop, not a politician. I am building a public movement, not a political campaign. Most of us are tired of the political "good old boys" game in Clark County. We want more. We want public servants who provide service to all county residents, not self-serving individuals who pursue political or personal interests at the expense of taxpayers. We are tired of the political factions that divide us and keep solutions to crime out of our reach," said Byers.
Clark County Democratic Chairman Chris Coyle said:
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Ed Byers running in the Democratic Primary. With both his experience and education, he will undoubtedly be the most qualified candidate in this race on either side. Ed Byers and the Clark County Democratic Party are committed to supporting local public safety workers and their agencies. We have to end the crises, corruption, and embarrassment that the current leadership dumped on the citizens of Clark County."
Byers added, "We, as citizens, want elected officials with knowledge, skills, abilities, experience, and education to do the job right the first time. We are tired of waiting for promised improvements that never come. We want a full-time sheriff who sees the job as a full-time responsibility, not a political playground to further enhance his private gain. I stand with you, Clark County. I pledge to do the best job possible and not use the office of the sheriff for political or personal gain. You have my word on it! I want to thank the Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who have expressed moral and financial support to this movement. I fully realize what your support means when you cross political lines, and I will be here for each of you."
Dr Byers is a retired federal law enforcement agent with 31 years of service which resulted in numerous special achievement awards and commendations. His experience includes working as a United States Federal Air Marshal where he served as an undercover counter-terrorist operative aboard U.S. flagged aircraft to respond to hostile or dangerous activities. He was a Team Member and Team Leader during international and domestic flights, briefing air crew members and acting as liaison with American and foreign national police forces and military units; a Special Agent of the United States Customs Service where he served as a criminal investigator protecting our nation's borders from illegal contraband, including weapons and narcotics involving numerous seizures of contraband from international narcotics organizations and organized crime groups; and a National Park Ranger where he served as a law enforcement officer, wilderness and structural firefighting, search and rescue dog handler, emergency medical procedures, and supervisory/administrative duties.
Ed Byers holds academic degrees from Purdue University in 1979 (BS in Forestry and Natural Resources Management); the University of Arizona in 1987 (MS in Renewable Natural Resource Management); and a PhD from the University of Louisville in Criminal Justice in 2021.