CLARK COUNTY — The race to replace Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has been heating up for months and soon voters will decide who they want to lead the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Noel’s chief deputy, Republican Scottie Maples, 38, and Democrat Ed Byers, 66, are running against each other.
Byers said he’s been in federal law enforcement for 31 years and has served as a national park ranger, special agent for the U.S. Customs Service and as a U.S. Air Marshall.
Maples said he’s spent his entire 18-year law-enforcement tenure at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a corrections officer, patrol officer, detective and chief deputy.
The race comes amid two civil lawsuits claiming sexual assaults, including rape and harassment of 28 female inmates at the Clark County Jail. Sheriff Jamey Noel is named in both of those lawsuits.
Maples said the allegations aren’t true and he’s been working to make the jail safer for everyone.
“Our attorneys are limited on what I’m allowed to say,” Maples said. “I look forward to the day to defend that in court. These inmates are lying, these attorneys are lying. No one was raped...a lot of what’s being portrayed in the media is not true.”
Byers said he believes the 28 women who filed the lawsuit.
“I’ve heard their complaints and I heard their concerns,” Byers said. “I believe them. I don’t see how 28 women would stand up and make accusations. I think it happened.”
If elected, Byers said he would upgrade the video surveillance system at the Clark County Jail to improve safety. He also said he would implement a policy that requires two corrections officers to be present at all times when interacting with inmates.
Maples said he’s already working on safety measures in the jail and has received money from the Clark County Council to add doors to a jail Pod, which now does not have doors, and is part of the annex to the facility that was built in 2007.
Both candidates said they have plans to retain and attract workers to the sheriff’s office.
Byers said he would look to places like Indiana University Southeast, the University of Louisville and Bellarmine University for job candidates.
“In particular, I want to look for people who wouldn’t have necessarily considered law enforcement as a career, but they want to help the community,” Byers said. “We have three colleges within 15 minutes of Clark County with criminal justice programs. We should try to keep our talent here.”
Maples said he’s already working to increase pay for employees at the sheriff’s office and did a salary study comparing the Clark County jail with others that are the same size. Because of the results of that study, he said the Clark County Council approved a 10% raise for some workers that will go into effect next year.
“We are in the same struggle every industry is to find people who want to work and who want to come to work,” Maples said. “Getting a 10% raise, that’s going to help.”
As for issues with substance abuse and mental health, Byers and Maples said they’d make sure programs are in place for inmates dealing with these struggles.
“I think that mental illness and recidivism go hand in hand and I think we have to have services to support them,” Byers said. “That would include training programs in the jail for occupations desperately needed in the county, like restaurant workers...there’s a market there, I think we could kill two birds with one stone.”
Maples said there are job programs at the jail in place to help reduce recidivism and the plan is to continue to work with LifeSpring Health Systems to care for inmates’ mental health.
“People probably don’t realize we have a contract with LifeSpring, they’re in our jail,” Maples said. “We implemented a policy (at the jail). Before Sheriff Noel was elected, when people got out and released that was it (for treatment.) We continue their medication when they get out, we send them out with their education.”
When it comes to safety in Clark County, Byers said the biggest issues he sees is with the Clark County Jail.
“I think that’s the biggest issue that I’ll have to approach after the election, is getting the jail in order and getting it fixed,” Byers said. “Getting square pegs in square holes and round pegs in round holes.”
Maples said he thinks burglaries, especially in rural areas of the county, are one of the biggest safety concerns he’s seen in Clark County.
“One of the biggest issues I’ve seen was burglaries in Clark County, a lot of citizens in the rural areas of Clark County really worry about their houses being burglarized,” Maples said. “I’ve already took measures as chief deputy to curb them by implementing residential checks.”
Maples said these checks, implemented in 2017, have reduced crime by almost 75%. In 2017 there were 180 burglaries in the county and last year, there were 49.
Both Maples and Byers said they had a message for voters ahead of the election.
Byers said he wants to bring change to the county.
“The only message I would have if you don’t want change, then vote for the other guy and if you want change, vote for me,” he said. “I plan to initiate change and make the Clark County Sheriff’s Office everybody’s sheriff’s office.”
Maples said he’s spent his entire career with the sheriff’s office and cares about the county.
“I have dedicated my whole life to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, I deeply care about this agency, its employees and the inmates in the jail,” Maples said. “I have numerous previous inmates that have my sign in their yard. Just because they made a mistake doesn’t mean they’re marked for life. I care about this place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.