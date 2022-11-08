SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republican incumbent Chris Garten defeated Democrat Nick Marshall for District 45 state Senate, and fellow Republican incumbent Gary Byrne defeated Democrat Kathleen Forte for District 47 state Senate in Tuesday’s general election.
In Floyd County, Byrne defeated Forte 59% to 41%, garnering 12,639 votes to 8,815. The district also includes Harrison County, which Byrne also won.
Garten defeated Marshall 63% to 36%, garnering 18,957 votes to 9,868. The district represents Clark County.
Garten was named the Senate’s Majority Floor Leader last session. He also served 14 years as a marine and is a veteran of the Iraq war, serving in two tours. After the war, he founded Signature Countertops, Inc. in Jeffersonville.
Byrne was selected to replace Erin Houchin as the District 47 state Senator after Houchin decided to run for Congress, as she won Tuesday’s 9th District U.S. House race.
Byrne also served on the North Harrison School Board for eight years and the Harrison County for four years. He said he is the only state senator that has served on a public school board.
When he heard the results, Byrne said he was very pleased with them.
“I think we’ve got a lot of what this district is concerned with,” Byrne said. “I put put my stances out there and I think they overwhelmingly agree with those.”
Some priorities Byrne wants to work on is the abortion law in Indiana.
“We’ve got the rape and incest exceptions. Anybody could say they were raped,” Byrne said. “So there’s a big loophole there.”
Byrne also claims that the schools are indoctrinating the children that attend and that there is sexualization going on inside of the schools.
“I’ve had parents and even teachers tell me it is happening when we have elementary kids, that they can choose what pronouns they are, that’s indoctrination,” Byrne said. “Another example of indoctrinating our children that is happening is where parent and doctors can change the sex of children, whether it be chemically or surgically. That needs to stop.”
