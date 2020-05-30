JEFFERSONVILLE — A bystander who was shot Thursday in Louisville during protests over recent police-involved deaths of blacks said he wants answers about what happened to him.
William Clark, one of seven shot during the first day of protests in Louisville over the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville resident, and George Floyd of Minneapolis, spoke to media outside the office of his attorney, Larry Wilder, in Jeffersonville on Saturday.
"I was shot in front of police," Clark said. "Where's the body cam? Where's the footage? I just want some answers."
According to Wilder, Clark was with a co-worker in Louisville during the demonstration Thursday, when he was shot in the foot. A bystander took Clark to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Clark, who leaned on crushes and sported a medical boot on his foot Saturday, told assembled media that he was the victim of a crime, but had been given no information.
The news conference lined up with a protest in Jeffersonville, where approximately 75 people marched to the Clark County Courthouse on Court Avenue, seeking answers in the death in late April of 27-year-old Malcolm Williams. Williams was fatally shot by Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley at a traffic stop. Police say Williams shot first and the trooper returned fire; family and friends of the deceased say they want to see for themselves, and have been told there is no footage of the incident.
