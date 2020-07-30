CLARKSVILLE — A Southern Indiana IT business has expanded significantly with a new location in Clarksville.
C3 Tech, previously located in New Albany, celebrated a ribbon cutting with One Southern Indiana and town officials at its new office, located at 639 Eastern Boulevard. The company offers managed IT services and consulting, cloud solutions, data backup and cybersecurity.
The company opened its new 9,000-square-feet office in May. Ed Faulstick, who co-owns C3 Tech with his wife, opened the business 15 years ago.
"It went from me doing it on my own — a one-man shop — to nine full-time staff," he said. "We probably support 4,000 computers."
The new location has nearly doubled the amount of space, and Faulstick expects the business will now be able to hire another eight to nine employees over the next few years.
C3 Tech supports small to medium-size businesses, including clients that cannot support a full-time IT person.
"We do all the IT work so they don't have to hire anybody," Faulstick said.
The tech company typically supports business computers, but when the pandemic hit, they took on home computers as people started working remotely.
They have been busier than ever as more individuals and businesses have been seeking IT help while working from home.
"It's been neat to see how all the businesses have adapted to working from home, telecommuting and things like that," he said. "It's been neat to leverage tools that weren't that important to everybody before, and now all of a sudden, remote tools are very important."
A.D. Stonecipher, Clarksville Town Council member and president of the town's redevelopment commission, said he believes C3 Tech has made a "great investment" in moving to Eastern Boulevard.
"We want you to know that we are making major investments in this corridor for the longterm," he said. "In fact, over the past three and-a-half years, [there has been] close to $9 million in investments in infrastructure as well as the coming urban walkway, as well as land acquisition..."
Mike Mustain, vice president of the Clarksville Town Council, said he is glad to see the tech company choose Eastern Boulevard as its new location.
"Eastern Boulevard, as so many here now, used to be called the Miracle Mile, and it's coming back," he said. "We have a lot of development going on, a lot of future development that is coming, and we are excited about that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.