NEW ALBANY — Caesars Southern Indiana donated more than 1,000 pounds of food to Hope Southern Indiana.
The City of New Albany assisted in connecting the two entities together, and Hope Southern Indiana will now be distributing the food through their numerous partners to get it to those in need.
“We would like to thank Brad Seigel and Caesars Southern Indiana for their generous donation to Hope Southern Indiana,” Angie Graf, Director of Hope Southern Indiana, said in a news release. “Thank you to Mayor Gahan for connecting us. We know the city is working hard to fill in the gaps in services to help during COVID-19. We were blown away by the generous amount of food to help serve the people in need in New Albany. This is just what the world needs – businesses, cities, and non-profits collaborating to make a difference.”
As the trucks kept unloading, the scales showed the amount of food donated was 822.65 pounds of produce, 120 pounds of bread, 65 pounds of meat, 50 pounds of dairy, for a total of 1,057.65 pounds of food donated by Caesars Southern Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.