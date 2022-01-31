SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County spring online grant application process is now open at www.CaesarsFoundationFC.org.
Applications must be completed through the online process by March 31. Charitable organizations, educational institutions and governmental agencies benefiting Floyd County residents and have programs that fit the grant guidelines are welcome to apply.
Charitable organizations interested in learning more about the Caesars Foundation’s grant application process are invited to attend an online webinar on Thursday, February 22, from 3-4 p.m. To register for this online webinar, please email Josh@CaesarsFoundationFC.org.
During the grants seminar, staff will answer questions about the online grant process, how to make your proposal stand out, and pitfalls to avoid when submitting a grant application. Additionally, the Foundation is launching a new online grant platform and we will be able to answer any questions regarding the new application. Organizations that have never submitted an online application or organizations that need a brief refresher are invited to attend.
Grant program guidelines, policies and grant application forms are available on the Foundation’s website: www.CaesarsFoundationFC.org. All previous final grant reports must be completed.
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County was established in 1999 for the benefit of Floyd County. The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has been able to award $56 million to local organizations in Floyd County through the annual grant cycles, scholarships, and major grants because of the contributions of Caesars Southern Indiana Casino.
For additional information, contact Josh Kornberg, Executive Director or Rose Schilmiller, Program Director at staff@CaesarsFoundationFC.org or 812-945-4332.
