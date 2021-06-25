Caesars Foundation has awarded 26 grants totaling $300,000 to help fund organizations supporting Floyd County residents.
The Caesars board of directors allocated the $300,000 this spring. The grant requests the foundation received totaled more than $650,000 with many of the requests focusing on health-related requests, community development initiatives, educational support and basic human services.
“As we start to re-activate our community after the pandemic, we must recognize that the needs of our non-profit and community partners will only continue to increase," said Josh Kornberg, Executive Director.
"For this reason, I am honored to work with so many impactful non-profits to offer funding and partnership. I am thankful to our Board of Directors who believe in the work of our grant program. Additionally, I would like to express my gratitude to our Grants Committee members who have worked diligently researching the requests and making tough decisions, as it pertains to funding.
“We know that many nonprofits were directly affected by the pandemic, and as we are beginning to make our way to the other side, we are proud to be able to support them,” Kornberg said.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• B.A.Y.A. Corporation, $15,000 — To build self-esteem, learn coping strategies, and provide access to mental health services for girls age 6-18.
• Camp Quality Kentuckiana, $5,000 — To partially fund a weeklong camping experience and year-round support vehicle for children with cancer.
• Colon Cancer Prevention Project, $5,000 — To launch a digital outreach campaign designed to improve outcomes in colon cancer screening among Black and Hispanic populations in Southern Indiana.
• Family Ark, $15,000 — To fund therapeutic tools utilized in play therapy to address unique developmental needs of children who have been exposed to trauma.
• Family Community Clinic, Inc., $18,000 — To fund clinical medical treatment for people residing in Floyd County who do not have health insurance.
• Fund for the Arts, $15,000 — To fund the 5x5 program that works with elementary schools to provide students with at least five curriculum-based arts experiences before graduating fifth grade.
• Georgetown Optimist Club, $2,500 — To purchase an audio/visual media system for use by the organizations and civic groups utilizing the Georgetown Optimist Club.
• Graceland Baptist Church - Miles of Smiles Mobile Dental Clinic, $20,000 — To help secure a dentist and dental assistant on staff to complement our volunteer staffing for Miles of Smiles mobile dental clinic.
• Hazelwood Middle School, $4,600 — To support the School Wide Positive Behavior Program by the use of the PBIS Rewards System.
• Hope Southern Indiana, $15,000 — To serve low income families, individuals and homeless needing emergency services such as eviction-prevention, utility and/or rent aid and food security.
• Indiana Women In Need Foundation (IWIN), $2,400 — To provide meals, transportation and child care to low-income Floyd County residents enduring the treatment of breast cancer.
• Let Us Learn, $10,500 — To fund the creation of a community garden network, free access to healthy food, and educational outreach.
• New Albany Floyd County Schools, $5,000 — To purchase diverse books for NAFCS elementary classrooms.
• National Stem Cell Foundation, $14,500 — To create a demonstration/video library of phenomenon-based STEM Scholar Challenge Projects designed for virtual learning that will debut during a professional development day for science educators and teacher candidates at IU Southeast.
• New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation, $15,000 — To fund $500 Great Classroom Projects in New Albany Floyd County classrooms.
• New Directions Housing Corporation, $6,000 — To fund building materials used by volunteers who completed repairs on homes that are owned by the elderly and people living with disabilities.
• Open Door Youth Services, $16,000 — To fund renovation and updates for Open Door Youth Services' children's dorm areas.
• Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc., $12,500 — To complete needed repairs of their building.
• Parenting with Purpose, $5,000 — To help teen parents by pairing them with experienced mentors, teaching them life-skills and providing encouraging community with other teen parents.
• Prosser Career Education Center, $10,000 — To replace the Skid Steer/Loader for the heavy equipment program at Prosser Career Center.
• Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Inc., $15,000 — To fund renovations and expansion of the Mary Anderson Center Art Gallery at Mount St. Francis, Indiana.
• St. Anthony School, $2,000 — To replace inoperable whiteboards in classrooms with Intelligent Interactive Flat Panels.
• St. Vincent de Paul of OLPH, $15,000 — To assist families in Floyd County with rent and utilities to prevent them from becoming homeless.
• The BreakAway, $20,000 — To replace and repair windows and gutters, paint the house, and stain the deck of facility.
• The Center for Women and Families, $20,000 — To fund intimate-partner violence and sexual assault programs, contributing to all supportive services such as case management, legal advocacy, hospital advocacy, support groups, prevention, and education opportunities.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, $16,000 — To help replace the roof on the VFW Holbart Beach Post 1693 main building.
“This investment by Caesars Foundation will help us continue to build our Community Garden Network. Not only will it help us offer fresh, wholesome produce, but it will provide food literacy education in our community,” said Gina Brown, Executive Director of Let Us Learn.
Eddie Bobbitt, Executive Director of Camp Quality of Kentuckiana added, “Unfortunately, the number of children diagnosed with cancer continues to increase year by year. This grant will allow us to provide support for those families impacted by pediatric cancer in Floyd County.”
