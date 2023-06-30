SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Caesars Foundation Board of Directors allocated $350,000 to fund organizations supporting Floyd county residents in the biannual grant cycle. The grant requests totaled more than $880,000 with many of the requests focusing on health-related requests, community development initiatives, educational support, and basic human services. However, with the growing need, the foundation board was pleased to award 34 grants totaling $350,000 to aid with the charitable work of the awardees.
Josh Kornberg, executive director, said, “our community has many incredible organizations doing such meaningful work to serve, support and uplift Floyd County and our residents. We recognize that the needs are complex and varied, but we are committed to being a steadfast resource to our community. I am proud to see our foundation support such worthwhile organizations that will make a lasting impact in our community.”
Kornberg went on to say, “I am thankful to our board of directors who believe in the work of our grant program. Additionally, I would like to express my gratitude to our Grants Committee members who have worked diligently researching the requests and making tough decisions, as it pertains to funding.”
The following organizations were awarded grant recently:
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana: To replace the heating system in the Pat Harrison Arts Center, $10,000
Beautiful As You Are: To improve the mental health of girls ages 6-18 through decompression activities and interactive workshops to build self-esteem and teach coping strategies, and provide access to counseling, $15,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana: To impact the lives of Floyd County youth through mentorship, $15,000
Camp Quality Kentuckiana: To help children in who are dealing with cancer to participate in Camp Quality Kentuckiana, $12,500
CASA of Floyd County, Inc.: To implement an evidence-based, trauma-informed wellness pilot program for staff to prevent burnout, combat secondary trauma, and improve well-being, $10,668
Center for Women and Families: To support Floyd County residents experiencing intimate partner violence and sexual assault through crisis intervention, case management, support groups, and community education, $10,000
Fairmont Elementary: To update lights, sound, stage and rehearsal space at Fairmont Elementary School, maximizing the performing arts experience for all young actors, $5,680
Falls of the Ohio Foundation: To fund LightFall, an illuminated art installation that will feature the New Albany Underground Railroad crossing location and honor the incredible sacrifices made by slaves, and those supporting them, as they risked their lives for freedom, $15,000
Family & Children’s Place: To provide mental health services for children and families who have experienced abuse, $15,000
Family Community Clinic: To cover the direct clinical costs of medical and dental care for people living in Floyd County who do not currently have health insurance, $14,000
Floyd County Solid Waste Management District: To purchase a Pro-Tilt Trailer that will enable their efforts to double the number of businesses, non-profits and schools currently served with weekly recyclable pick-up, $5,000
Floyds Knobs Christian Church: To provide a new playground for their daycare center to include heavy duty playground pieces, safety mats and rubber mulch under the playground equipment and a fence, $5,000
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana: To fund the Festival of the Arts, a wonderful event benefiting local girls, $5,000
Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana: To partially fund the building of three adjacent homes on Pearl Street just outside of downtown New Albany and provide affordable housing for three deserving low-income families, $12,500
IU Southeast Office of Academic Affairs: To increase understanding of poverty through a unique cognitive, emotional, and physical learning experience for IU Southeast students and area community organizations to improve the lives of low-income individuals and families in Floyd County, $9,248
Kentucky & Southern Indiana Stroke Association, Inc.: To increase stroke awareness by sharing information about stroke signs, symptoms, risks & after-care, $3,500
Leadership Southern Indiana: To provide small businesses and nonprofits in Floyd County with the opportunity to receive programming and training at a reduced cost to that will help them build a strong team, $10,000
LifeSpan Resources: To purchase a transit van to aid clients in need of travel assistance, $12,000
Louisville Photo Biennial: To fund the PASTE UP MURAL PROJECT which is an year long outdoor mural exhibition that is a component of the Louisville Photo Biennial, $5,000
Louisville Visual Art: To offer Tuition-free, outside-of-school-time visual art instruction in Floyd County for grades 6-8, taught by highly qualified local artist-educators, $7,498
Maker Mobile: To fund the “Make Your Move” Program for new entrepreneurs and small businesses and help participants build a sustainable business plan; create or expand a new business; and bring product visualizations to life, $8,000
Montessori Field School: To add a sustainable passive solar building to their Base Camp at Mount St. Francis to house their diverse learning materials and provide comfortable shelter year-round, $10,323
New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation: To fund $500 Great Classroom Projects in New Albany Floyd County classrooms, $12,500
Olive Tree Resources: To offer its annual Summer Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics Camp for youth, $5,000
Open Door Youth Services: To fund the gym remodel project which allows youth access to indoor physical activity on a regular basis, in a safe and supportive environment, $17,312
Parenting with Purpose: To help teen parents by pairing them with mentors, teaching life-skills classes and providing peer support groups that enable healthy decisions about parenting, relationships, and their future, $10,000
Piankeshaw Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution: To renovate the Scribner House Summer Kitchen which will be used to preserve many records and furnishings that are over 200 years old, $10,500
Rauch, Inc.: To provide Rauch clients with an educational, empowering, and creative experience uses Fine Arts techniques, $9,822
River Valley Resources: To offer English Language Learning classes to all community members and provide resources for learning opportunities in multiple classrooms, $15,929
Scribner Middle School: To impact and enrich students by building peer and self connections through kinesthetic activities, $10,000
SOS International: To support the SOS Local Health Program mission to advance health and education for those who reside, work and go to school in Floyd County, $7,000
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities: To purchase a replacement box truck or van to pick up large items such as furniture, appliances, and large food donations that benefit clients in their various Marie’s and Shelter programs, $22,000
St. Vincent de Paul at St. Mary of the Annunciation: To assist families in New Albany, IN with rent and utilities to prevent them from becoming homeless, $7,010
St. Vincent de Paul of OLPH: To assist families in Floyd County with rent and utilities to prevent them from becoming homeless, $7,010
