The Caesars Foundation fall online grant application process is now open at www.CaesarsfoundationFC.org.
Applications must be completed through the online process by Aug 31. Charitable organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies which benefit Floyd County citizens and fit the grant guidelines are welcome to apply. Grants ranging between $1,000 and $25,000 will be considered.
During this time of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the nonprofit sector, applications will be considered which address the needs felt because of this crisis. Increased needs for food and emergency services, organizational budget shortfalls due to lost fundraising opportunities, as well as administrative costs for organizations that have had to deviate from the standard means of operation will be considered. The Foundation board is concerned about the impact and challenge the pandemic has caused nonprofit organizations and staff and hope a temporarily expanded scope for applications will be helpful.
Grants not associated with the pandemic will also be considered. Grant program guidelines, policies and grant application forms are available on the Foundation’s website www.CaesarsFoundationFC.org. All previous final grant reports must be completed to be considered for funding. Questions about the application process can be directed to the foundation staff.
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County was established in 1999 for the benefit of Floyd County and has awarded $51.6 million to local organizations in Floyd County through the annual grant cycles, scholarships, and major grants because of the $60.5 million in contributions from Caesars Southern Indiana Casino. For additional information, contact Jerry Finn, Executive Director at Jerry@CaesarsFoundationFC.org or Rose Schilmiller, Program Director at Rose@CaesarsFoundationFC.org or 812-945-4332.
