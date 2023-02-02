Community Montessori in New Albany received a grant funding that will be used to help furnish the Natural Playground Learning Pavilion — an outdoor learning and socializing space that will be positioned next to the school’s brand new Natural Playground.
“I have great appreciation for the support of the Caesar’s Foundation as a longtime community partner for our school,” said Community Montessori Director Barbara Burke Fondren.
In response to the increase in both screen dependency and sedentary behavior following the pandemic lockdowns, Community Montessori has taken steps to encourage children and teens to spend more time outdoors. Among those efforts were the completion of a Natural Playground — the only one of its kind in New Albany — as well as beginning construction on the new outdoor learning space that will be positioned next to the Natural Playground.
“With our early education children already spending at least two hours outside every day, we committed to all age levels (even teens) having time outside daily as well.”
