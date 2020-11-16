FLOYD COUNTY — Believing in the need to be proactive in this time of heightened awareness of racial injustice and inequity, the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has partnered with Indiana University Southeast and New Albany-Floyd County Schools to create multi-ethnic teachers scholarships. The need for the ethnic make-up of teachers to reflect the students in local schools has long been a problem the school system has focused on.
A 2017 article in the News and Tribune noted that for minority students in Southern Indiana, finding role models with backgrounds similar to theirs can be difficult. As the minority student population continues to grow in the area, diversity in administrative and teaching positions remains low. Despite the school system’s best efforts, very little has changed.
Sharon Jones, NAFCS director of Student Programs and Cultural Responsiveness, stated, “I had a Black man as my seventh grade social studies teacher who was phenomenal. The boys all gravitated to him. He was creative, supportive, smart, and funny. It was the first time I ever had a teacher who looked like me and told students they could be anything they wanted with hard work and belief in themselves.”
Jones said, “It's important for students of color to see people who look like them because it lets you know you can aspire to be whatever you want. It helps all students in the classroom to see adults from all ethnic groups. Statistics tell us that it can improve the graduation rate. Having teachers of color gives our ethnic students someone they can relate to, especially our young men.”
Jerry Finn, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, stated, “Our schools cannot compete with larger school systems across Indiana or in neighboring states, which have many more resources to recruit teachers and administrators of color. It is time that we ‘grow our own’ by encouraging the many talented students of color in our schools to consider the profession of teaching as a vocation. Helping create such an opportunity is one of the highlights of my career with the Foundation.”
In order to make it affordable for students reflecting various ethnicities to obtain a teaching degree, two scholarships will be offered each year valued at $30,000 over four years for students attending the IU Southeast School of Education. Funding for the scholarship would include a commitment from the Caesars Foundation for $20,000 and $10,000 from IU Southeast.
Betty Russo, vice chancellor for Advancement, noted, “As a community partner with Caesars Foundation and the NAFC Schools, IU Southeast is proud to participate in this scholarship. We are pleased to assist in providing an opportunity to high school students from diverse backgrounds to attain a college degree from a top university on the way to a fulfilling career in P-12 education.”
Recommendations for the scholarships would come from the NAFCS teachers and counselors. Teachers will be asked to encourage and mentor minority students to consider teaching as a profession and vocation.
In return for the full scholarship to IU Southeast, students would agree to apply for a teaching position in the New Albany-Floyd County Schools and remain there for four years once hired.
After hearing the news, Jones said, “Having a scholarship for the purpose of attracting ethnic students to the teaching profession is a dream come true! This is huge for New Albany Floyd County Schools! We are competing for teachers with our surrounding school districts and finding teachers of color is extremely difficult. This scholarship will give us an opportunity to truly grow our own and have them work for our school district. This scholarship will be a big incentive for students to begin their journey to having a classroom of their own.”
Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, said, “IU Southeast strongly supports the teacher scholarship program as it directly addresses the persistent under-enrollment of minority students in teacher education programs, both locally and nationally, and the shortage of underrepresented teachers in Southern Indiana schools. Along with school and university leaders across the country, we are working to create a diverse teacher workforce in our area and to create a pathway for high school students who wish to enter the teaching profession.”
Finn reflected on how the Foundation has continually looked at the needs of the Floyd County community over the past 20 years and has made a commitment to do good work, oftentimes taking on innovative and cutting-edge projects. “This is just another example of the Foundation’s board doing excellent work for equity and justice which will change the lives of so many young people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.