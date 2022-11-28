FLOYD COUNTY — This Fall, the Caesars Foundation Board of Directors allocated $350,000 to fund organizations supporting Floyd county residents in the biannual grant cycle.
The grant requests totaled more than $900,000 with many of the requests focusing on health-related requests, community development initiatives, educational support, and basic human services. However, with the growing need, the Foundation Board was pleased to award 33 grants totaling $352,250 to aid with the charitable work of the awardees.
Josh Kornberg, executive director, said, “As we move into this holiday season, we know that the needs in our community are great and we have the responsibility to play a small role in assisting local organizations serve our community and residents. I am proud to see our foundation support such worthwhile causes that will make a lasting impact in our community.”
Kornberg went on to say, “I am thankful to our Board of Directors who believe in the work of our grant program. Additionally, I would like to express my gratitude to our Grants Committee members who have worked diligently researching the requests and making tough decisions, as it pertains to funding.”
Kornberg added, “we acknowledge that these dollars will not solve the issues of every organization, but it is our hope that this investment will allow our partner organizations to continue doing their meaningful work in our community. The generosity of Caesars Southern Indiana is a reflection to the philanthropic fabric of our community and we are most grateful for their ongoing commitment to Floyd County and our residents.” The Caesars Foundation will open Spring applications in January 2023. To learn more about the upcoming grant cycle, visit CaesarsFoundationFC.org.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• Brandon’s House: $12,500
• Center for Lay Ministries: $10,000
• Centerstone: $20,000
• Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services: $6,000
• Community Action of Southern Indiana: $3,250
• Community Montessori Inc: $6,828
• Dare To Care: $15,000
• Develop New Albany: $5,000
• Down Syndrome of Louisville: $15,000
• Dress for Success Louisville: $20,000
• Family Ark, Inc.: $9,000
• Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana: $15,000
• Heuser Hearing Institute: $12,300
• Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana: $15,000
• Hoosier Hills AIDS Coalition: $5,000
• Hope Southern Indiana: $20,000
• Jacob’s Well: $9,950
• Junior Achievement: $8,974
• Kentucky Harvest: $5,000
• Let us Learn: $10,000
• Lincoln Heritage Council: $8,000
• New Albany Track Club: $2,000
• Operation Parent: $15,000
• Province of Our Lady of Consolation: $13,970
• S Ellen Jones Elementary: $13,058
• Serenity Incorporated: $10,000
• St. John Center: $5,000
• St. John’s Lodge No. 8: $8,000
• The BreakAway: $9,300
• The LEE Initiative: $5,000
• Visually Impaired Preschool Services: $9,120
• WhitneyStrong Inc.: $10,000
• Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Louisville: $20,000
