NEW ALBANY — The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County on Wednesday distributed $352,000 in grants to 33 organizations in the community.
The foundation gives grants out biannually and has been doing grant work since 1999. The foundation has given over $54 million in grants and scholarships since it began. The grants comes from revenue generated from the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino.
The foundation gives grants to organizations that specialize in arts and culture, education, community development, health and medical and human services. Caesars Foundation wants to focus on organizations that will serve the community and improve the quality of life in Floyd County.
“There are a lot of people that are going to be impacted because of this work today,” said Josh Kornberg, Caesars Foundation’s executive director. “We saw an enormous jump in applicants and to be as equitable as possible, we wanted to really ensure that we were being thoughtful and mindful to everyone.”
Grants ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 were given out to local organizations during a ceremony in New Albany in hopes of improving the community.
“We know that these dollars are not going to solve every problem in the community,” Kornberg said. “The hope of the foundation is that these small investments into our local organizations will continue to make life better for the individuals that these organizations serve.”
The foundation will be opening there spring applications in January 2023. For more information about Caesars Foundation visit www.caesarsfoundationfc.org to learn about grant, scholarships and loan opportunities.
“As we move into this holiday season, we know that the needs in our community are great and we have the responsibility to play a small role in assisting local organizations serve our community and residents,” Kornberg said. “The generosity of Caesars Southern Indiana is a reflection to the philanthropic fabric of our community and we are most grateful for their ongoing commitment to Floyd County and our residents.”
Grants awarded:
• Brandon’s House: $12,500
To provide 100 hours of free Master's level counseling to Floyd County families.
• Center for Lay Ministries: $10,000
To help female Floyd County residents who will receive recovery, treatment, life skills, and housing services while residing at Bliss House.
• Centerstone: $20,000
To provide Life Skills Training for students receiving school-based treatment from Centerstone.
• Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services: $6,000
To ensure continuation of instruction for Family Education classes and promotion and education of the Safe Place program.
• Community Action of Southern Indiana: $3,250
To fund the Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative which seeks to help African American men better understand their health through free screenings and education.
• Community Montessori Inc: $6,828
To fund the Natural Playground Learning Pavilion.
• Dare To Care: $15,000
To support the Feeding Families program, covering costs of produce and non-perishables, plus transportation of the food.
• Develop New Albany: $5,000
To fund the implementation of the Small Business Resource Center.
• Down Syndrome of Louisville: $15,000
To offer educational, college-like programming for individuals with Down syndrome designed to help them reach their full potential.
• Dress for Success Louisville: $20,000
To fund an educational mobile program for teens, offering career workshops, professional attire, & financial literacy classes.
• Family Ark, Inc.: $9,000
To send therapists to Child Parent Psychotherapy training.
• Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana: $15,000
To fund monthly program offerings which support patients and their families during their cancer journey.
• Heuser Hearing Institute: $12,300
To fund the Listen Up! project which provides free amplification devices to adults and seniors who cannot afford hearing aids.
• Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana: $15,000
To support the Street Outreach team in Floyd County providing stabilization case management, access to benefits, and assist in obtaining needed documentation for housing.
• Hoosier Hills AIDS Coalition: $5,000
To help subsidize the financial needs of HIV+/AIDS clientele living in Floyd County.
• Hope Southern Indiana: $20,000
To assist low income families with rent, utilities, food and services to improve their self-sufficiency.
• Jacob’s Well: $9,950
To replace the roof in the transitional living facility.
• Junior Achievement: $8,974
To support Junior Achievement learning experiences for Floyd County students.
• Kentucky Harvest: $5,000
To rescue and deliver food to recipient organizations saving them money they can use to make their programs stronger.
• Let us Learn: $10,000
To develop a new volunteer management and engagement process at Let Us Learn.
• Lincoln Heritage Council: $8,000
To provide youth with fun outdoor programs that develop leadership, citizenship and a sense of service to others.
• New Albany Track Club: $2,000
To modernize and upgrade the finish line for the Floyd County youth meets.
• Operation Parent: $15,000
To deliver prevention education and empower parents to prevent substance abuse, bullying, suicide, and other high-risk behaviors.
• Province of Our Lady of Consolation: $13,970
To fund needed renovations to the Pump House Art Studio at Mount St. Francis.
• S Ellen Jones Elementary: $13,058
To provide sensory materials to classrooms in order to assist students with their sensory and emotional needs.
• Serenity Incorporated: $10,000
To provide replacement or repair of aging equipment in their facility to insure a safe environment to help chemically dependent men become useful citizens.
• St. John Center: $5,000
To serve the needs of people experiencing homelessness by providing social services and resources designed to help clients move toward permanent housing.
• St. John’s Lodge No. 8: $8,000
To raise sunken floor and stabilize support beams.
• The BreakAway: $9,300
To fund updated technology for education, and furniture.
• The LEE Initiative: $5,000
To fund the Scribner Middle School Culinary Empowerment Club which allows students to collaborate with peers to create menus, and learn basic culinary skills to serve them as they grow.
• Visually Impaired Preschool Services: $9,120
To provide vision-specific early intervention to children birth to three years old who have blindness or low vision.
• WhitneyStrong Inc.: $10,000
To produce a library of evidence-based, educational videos with lifesaving tips on gun safety and suicide prevention to reduce death and injury from firearms.
• Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Louisville: $20,000
To provide before and after-school activity and educational support to low-income families with youth at elementary-middle schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.