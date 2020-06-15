ELIZABETH — Caesars Southern Indiana has reopened to limited capacity with a number of new guidelines for health and safety.
The casino closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed operations starting 6 a.m. Monday at 50 percent capacity. Caesars Southern Indiana detailed the precautions it is taking for the safety of both employees and guests in its health and safety protocols plan.
According to the Caesar’s website, signage at entrances and throughout the property encourage social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and frequent hand washing and sanitation. The casino is reopening in accordance with directives from the Indiana Gaming Commission, according to a news release.
"Caesars Southern Indiana is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and its community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitation and physical distancing practices," the release said.
All employees are required to wear masks — customers are not required to wear masks, but it is encouraged. The casino is implementing temperature checks for guests and employees before they enter, and those with a temperature at 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter. Guests will also be required to answer questions related to potential exposure to COVID-19.
The casino will limit the number of guests, and staff will frequently sanitize often-touched areas throughout the property. Smoking is prohibited at table games, and those participating in table games must wear a mask.
The protocols also include changes at the slot machines — the machines have been rearranged so participants are distanced from each other, and all machines and chairs will be frequently sanitized. At table games, there are limitations on number of players, and floor markers will remind guests to social distance. Dealers will provide each guest with hand sanitizer wipes.
The casino's poker room is closed to guests, and there have also been changes at Caesar's hotel and restaurants. Although the hotel has reopened, many amenities remain temporarily closed, including its swimming pool and spa. Restaurants are operating with limited hours and new seating arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.