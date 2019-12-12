ELIZABETH — Holiday shopping isn't the only special happening this time of year that can get an eager scrum of business patrons to gather in Southern Indiana.
On Thursday, dozens upon dozens of people swarmed the entrance of Caesars Southern Indiana, the new land-based casino built near where Horseshoe used to sit on the Ohio River. It wasn't doorbuster deals they were after, though.
Instead, those in attendance were vying to be among the first guests to visit the casino, which officially opened its doors at noon Thursday. The $90 million, 110,000-square-foot facility took 18 months to complete, and will now take over gaming operations after the riverboat was boarded by gamblers for the last time Dec. 9 after roughly two decades of service.
Officials and guests, alike, started off opening day with a celebration that included a procession of Roman gods, goddesses and centurions, followed by the unveiling of a statue of Augustus Caesar shipped from Las Vegas.
"It's just fun," said Brad Seigel, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana. "It's fun to show off this building now to our guests. That's really why we built it. We wanted to create these new experiences for our guests, and I'm really happy with how it's turned out."
By leaving the four-story riverboat behind — the largest of its kind in the world — casino officials can now utilize an open-floor plan that allows proximity of amenities, as well as natural elements like sunlight.
Such a move wouldn't have been possible without a change by Indiana lawmakers that paved the way for casinos to transition from water to land.
"We're really pleased that Caesars was allowed to avail themselves from that law change," Indiana Gaming Commission executive director Sara Tait said. "It certainly seemed like it made sense for them from a business point of view. It's a spectacular venue. Patrons are going to be blown away when they see the tall ceilings and all of the detail. It's an incredible property."
It wasn't just locals that took time to attend the grand opening. Longtime players Pat and Tom Koogler made the three-hour trip from Dayton, Ohio, to be in Elizabeth for the ceremonies.
"We travel a lot of the country now that we're both retired, and we stop at a lot of the different Caesars facilities," Tom said. "This one has always felt like home to us. We continue to come back, and I'm glad to see that they've upgraded the way they have."
Pat agreed with her husband, noting that the brightness and beauty of the new gaming room is sure to enhance her gambling experience.
"It's beautiful," she said. "It's evident how much time and effort has been put in by Caesars to get to this point. We're really excited. We've been waiting for this opening for a very long time."
New amenities include multiple bars and lounges, including one overlooking the Ohio River. New gaming machines and table games fill the spacious room, with five restaurants lining the perimeter in what's known as the Piazza.
Guests can also place wagers on sporting events in the on-site sports betting venue known as "the Book," where numerous televisions checker the walls.
The wide variety of options, according to Tony Rodio, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment, makes the new location a destination for gamblers and non-gamblers, alike.
"There's so many non-gaming amenities that I think a customer could come to this property today and never put a penny in a slot machine or never make a bet on a blackjack," he said. "Between watching sporting events, the bars and the restaurants, there are so many things that you can do here that are outside of gaming. It's a more all-encompassing experience with the non-gaming amenities, so I think we'll get increased visitations."
Rodio called the new facility a "mini-Vegas experience," referring to it as one the nicest regional properties in the entire Caesars portfolio. Because of that, he said it was important to revert to the well-known Caesars name once the move to land was made.
"Certainly, the most iconic brand is Caesars, not just within our company, but I think it's the most iconic name in gaming," Rodio said. "Given our commitment to this market with this $90 million investment and the fact that we're in a more competitive environment, we thought that it was important that when we open up this new facility, we lead with our most relevant brand."
