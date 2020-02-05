SOUTHERN INDIANA – Volunteering with Exit 0, 18-year-old Erin Stensrud was in New Orleans helping the homeless when she met a young boy, thrilled with a new toy he found – a shell.
Stensrud, a photography study at Christian Academy of Indiana, focused on the boys' eyes, taking a close-up portrait of him to later submit in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards contest, winning an honorable mention for the Greater Louisville region. Her second entry, another close-up shot, featuring a young man was awarded the coveted gold key, which clears entry into the national contest, with the winners of that contest being honored at Carnegie Hall, in New York.
She is one of two CAI students whose photography will head to the national competition, with the winners being announced in March.
Emily Dippie, CAI's high school visual art teacher, said those two students are the school's first-ever to compete at the highest level. She said the top event where the winners are announced is hosted by a famous, former scholastic recipient.
"Last year, it was Tina Fey. So, it's always a very big name," Dippie said. "So the fact that Erin and Allison [Schy] are going to get to compete on this level, even if they don't win, it's very important to their artistic career and also just speaking to the caliber [of their work]."
Schy is in her first-ever photography class. The sophomore said her photo was meant to show sadness.
"She's shot between like a window, so it shows like her inside versus like the outside sunshine," Schy said, adding that it was taken during sunset to add to the photo's mood and lighting.
Though the novice photographer isn't sure if the art is a long-term goal, fellow art student Stensrud is sure this is something she wants to continue.
"Photography is kind of a passion of mine," she said. "Since I started, I've always liked capturing like emotion through other people and like different ways to portray it. It's something that I've thought about going into once I get out of high school ... it's just something that I've always had a connection with."
Having started in her role three years ago, Dippie is excited to see the program change so much in her time.
"It is very, very exciting to see how much the program has grown over the last three years. The Lord has really blessed us," Dippie said. "When I came to CAI, we competed. For the first year, we got two awards, an honorable mention and a silver key and I was ecstatic. And then last year, the Lord blessed us again and we got six awards ... and this year, we received 10 awards."
This year's awards include the two gold keys as well as one silver key and seven honorable mentions.
"So, really, this speaks just to the amazingness of how much these students have grown over three years," Dippie said.
Dippie said that though the school's winners were all photographers, all works of art are submitted in the annual contest. According to the contest's website, artandwriting.org, 340,000 works of art and writing were submitted this year. The site states that national winners will be announced on March 16.
