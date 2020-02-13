NEW ALBANY — When Olivia Hodge went to join her school band, she was quickly questioned.
Christian Academy of Indiana band director Aleshia Shouse saw that Hodge played the violin and the CAI band didn’t include any string instruments.
“‘We don’t have an orchestra here, but we do have a band program,’” Shouse told Hodge’s parents. "Is she interested in learning anything else?’ which is what I say to all the string kids’ parents.”
She couldn’t see with her eyes the talent she later heard as Hodge played her violin.
The now junior at CAI started playing when she was 6 years old at the urging of her father, who also started around that age, she said.
She wanted to quit.
“I hated practicing. I did not like the idea of violin. I thought it was the worst,” Hodge said. “And every night when he’d come home from work, we’d have to practice for 15 minutes. And those were the longest 15 minutes of my life!”
Hodge said she was at an event where she was being asked to perform on stage when she knew this wasn’t for her.
“I saw everyone up on stage and I was like, ‘Dad, I don’t want to go play up on stage,’” Hodge recalled. “My dad said, ‘You go up on that stage, or we’re going home.’ So I said let’s go home, but he said no, get up on that stage. So, I think that if he hadn’t pushed me to go up on that stage, I would have quit.”
Now, she has quite the list of musical accomplishments, having been accepted into the Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra as just a fifth-grader. As a 16-year-old now, Hodge is in her seventh year with the orchestra and serves as the group’s concertmaster, which is similar to a student conductor. She was also the concertmaster this year for the Indiana All-State Orchestra.
Her talent is changing the sound of the CAI band. Shouse said she has Hodge play along with flute or oboe parts, since the band’s songs don’t have violin parts.
“So, I don’t know if I’ll ever have another student as good as her, the talent level that she carries is just kind of unheard of and unseen,” Shouse said.
Though Hodge will humbly admit that she has talent, she isn’t sure about pursuing it professionally.
“You can’t usually do a business and music [double major]. They don’t like it,” Hodge explained. “They want you to just focus on music, which can get risky in the future with jobs, so that’s why I’m looking to go into business.”
But Hodge isn’t going to put down her violin bow just yet. She still practices daily.
“I try to do about an hour and a half to two hours every day, just to get better, because you don’t get better without practicing,” she said. “I want to get better. It’s like, it doesn’t stop here.”
