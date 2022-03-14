JEFFERSONVILLE — For the 44th time in his life Clark County resident Christian Barrera rolled up his sleeves, squeezed a plastic ball and donated blood to others in need.
He’s one of at least 35 people who signed up to give blood Monday in Jeffersonville.
“It’s always been that way, try to help as much as I can,” he said. “I donate blood and this is my fourth time donating hair as well (to kids with cancer.)”
Barrera started donating blood in college, but left the country several times, so had to wait longer than the typical two months between donations.
“On average, I’m here seven minutes, so the needle, it’s not that bad,” he said.
The American Red Cross hosted a drive at St. Augustine Catholic Church to address the critical need for donations.
Red Cross officials said the ongoing COVID pandemic made it difficult to keep supplies up, especially since quantities only last for a certain period of time.
Despite being in Indiana, Clark and Floyd counties fall under the Louisville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross’s Kentucky division.
Division officials say the blood supply is vulnerable and donations of blood and platelets are now critically important.
A blood drive with the Indiana State Police is scheduled Wednesday in Sellersburg. People can go to RedCrossBlood.org to sign up to donate.
Inside where the donors gave, music was playing and snacks were laid out.
People popped in around lunch time and donors came into the evening to help people in Southern Indiana.
Some donors even had experience with receiving a blood donation to survive.
“I had an emergency C-section and a resident when they made a C-section actually hit the uterine artery,” said Bridgette Dozal. “I was under but blood just spewed.”
She said she had to get several units of blood and a transfusion to save her life.
Her husband, Arturo Dozal, was also saved by a blood transfusion. He’s an amputee who was injured in a rural Kansas farming accident as a teenager. The blood saved his life.
“A transfusion saved his life as well, and we’re both still around,” she said. “It’s a good cause.”
