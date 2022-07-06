FLOYDS KNOBS — A company that has long been present in the Floyd County community celebrated its 75th anniversary with a symbolic ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.
In 1947, Callistus and Geneva Smith started Callistus Smith Agency, a family-owned, local insurance agency.
For 75 years, the business has passed through the hands of several family members, with brother and sister Glenn and Nancy Smith now acting as president and vice-president, respectively.
Glenn took over management in 1984, though he began working with the company three years before.
“It’s been a pleasure serving the community,” Glenn said, “We take it very seriously, we take it very personally taking care of our clientele and the community.”
As a kid, Glenn didn’t see himself following in his parents’ footsteps and taking over the company.
“I did some work in the summers and stuff and honestly I did not like it. I’m actually an electrical engineer by education,” Glenn said.
It wasn’t until well after he graduated from college that he became interested in working for the family business.
In contrast, Glenn’s brother Ivan knew he wanted to work for the company from a young age.
“Ivan was very critical in the growth of the company,” Glenn said.
Ivan was president of the company until he died in 1984 at age 38.
Glenn said he hopes that his parents and brother are watching from above and are proud of all they have continued to accomplish with the company.
Though the agency has continued on as a family business, Glenn said everyone who was not a family member has been just as important to the company’s success.
“We got the finest group of people in the industry. We’re very proud of everybody and just so happy to work with all these folks and the people over the years who have worked with us,” Glenn said.
Looking back at why his father started the company all those years ago, Glenn said he is not sure why his father chose this career path, having been a farmer and electrician.
“My dad always said he started ’cause he had to ’cause he had 10 kids to feed,” Glenn said.
The company started in the family’s home before moving to its first location on Paoli Pike in 1962. Decades later, in 1997, the company moved to a new building, across the street from its original location, at 3415 Paoli Pike, where it still resides.
When the building opened in its first location, Glenn said the door prize was a free pony. For its 75th anniversary, the company settled for giving away free drinks and cookies made by an employee.
The ribbon-cutting was hosted by One Southern Indiana in front of the current building.
President and CEO of One Southern Indiana Wendy Dant Chesser said that they are appreciative of their relationship with Callistus Smith Agency.
Floyd County Council President Dale Bagshaw was also present at the ribbon-cutting. He said that it’s great to see a business establish itself in Floyd County over the years and stay there.
“Thank you for staying in the community,” he said.
About 50% of new businesses close after five years, according to Dant Chesser.
“They persevered and here we are 75 years later, celebrating a service industry that serves Southern Indiana,” Dant Chesser said. “There are very few businesses that really continue to serve their community for three-quarters of a century.”
Dant Chesser said that family businesses are not seen a lot anymore, noting that in the new generations kids do not always want to follow in their parents’ footsteps.
“Only certain types of people can work with family day in and day out, but ones that can channel all of the good things that each family member has to offer to keep a business successful is unique but special,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.