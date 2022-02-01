People who don’t need to leave home over the next few days shouldn’t. That’s the word from the Indiana Department of Transportation as the state prepares for a winter storm that could affect Hoosiers in every region.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning a full call-out for all hands on deck. Work on roads should start early Thursday morning in Clark and Floyd counties.
Natalie Garrett, Public Relations Director at INDOT, said there will be 130 to 140 trucks working in the southeastern region of Indiana over the next few days. Employees will be working in 12-hour shifts continuously through at least Friday morning.
One thing the crews won’t be able to do is pre-treat roads the way they would ahead of a snow storm.
“With the snow totals and the amount of ice we are looking at, that makes things a little different,” Garrett said. “With ice we will be treating roadways more frequently and with more material. We will be dropping more salt than we would with just snow. You can’t plow ice. Once it’s there, it’s there until it’s able to melt.”
According to our partners at WAVE3 News, rain is expected Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop on Thursday and the precipitation will likely turn to freezing rain.
The National Weather Service now has the region under a Winter Storm Watch starting Thursday morning until Friday morning. Total ice accumulation could be up to a third of an inch.
Ice can snap tree limbs and power lines. Freezing rain and icy roads are extremely dangerous driving conditions.
Roads in Clarksville also won’t be pre-treated ahead of the storm. Public Works Director Brad Cummings said the rain expected ahead of the wintry weather prevents that. There will be trucks ready to drop salt and a solution on the roads to fight snow and ice once the rain stops.
“As we transition from Wednesday night to Thursday morning it would be really nice for all motorists to stay home to avoid unnecessary travel,” Cummings said. “This would allow roads crews across the area, not just Clarksville, to prepare.”
In the event of ice, Cummings said people who have to park outside should consider a tarp that can be pulled off to lay on top of their vehicles. Anyone with an ice-covered car needs to be gentle while trying to open the doors.
“In these type of situations you’ll probably break the door handles trying to force open the door,” he said.
It’s been about seven years since Duke Energy has called on the number of resources it’s using to prepare for this storm.
“This is a big deal for us and we want to make sure we’ve got more than enough resources to get out there and assess what damage is on the system if we get it,” said spokeswoman Sally Thelen. “And work as quickly and safely as we can to get power restored.”
An additional 600 workers including lineman, vegetation crews and damage assessors have been called in to help in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Thelen said they’ll be ready to hit the ground Thursday if needed.
“For us, a quarter-inch or more of ice on our lines is very significant,” she said. “It could have our lines sag or bring them down.”
If someone sees a downed line, they need to assume it’s live and call both Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 and 911.
People should be prepared with an emergency kit in case there are significant outages in the area. They should also check friends and family in the area and make a plan on where to go if there’s a power outage.
“Make sure you’ve got a plan to check on elderly friends and neighbors,” Thelen said.
Other state offices are preparing for the storm as well. The Indiana Department of Health is closing all state-run mobile COVID testing clinics at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The United States Postal Service is asking Indiana residents and businesses to clear a safe path for postal workers, to keep mailboxes clean and to clear snow piles left by snow plows from mailboxes.
