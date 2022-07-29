SOUTHERN INDIANA — Yoga.
Arts and crafts.
Field trips that introduce a variety of careers to elementary age children.
These are common activities at youth summer camps everywhere. But some camps aren’t run-of-the-mill.
Camp Gilda is an example. It serves children and their families who are living with cancer.
The annual camp is organized by Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, a chapter of a national network. The nonprofit organization is named for the late comedian Gilda Radner, one of the original stars of “Saturday Night Live” who battled ovarian cancer in the 1980s. Like other chapters around the country, the Louisville-area organization provides emotional support and positive group activities for pediatric cancer patients and their families.
Karen Morrison, the president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, tries to make sure youths with cancer are living life to the fullest.
“Cancer is not a choice one would make,” Morrison said. “Certainly, none of these kids made that choice. But how you live with it is your choice.”
Camp Gilda took place in person earlier in July for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Because the staff had converted the event into a virtual space until this year, the young campers were more than ready for five days of fun in person and making new friends–all at no cost for their families.
It was also the first time that some of the children spent time with each other. They benefited from the fact that they have similar lives and challenges.
On top of field trips, exercise and creating art, Camp Gilda offers the children a sense of normalcy.
“All the kids are living with cancer, so it is a normal part of their lives,” Morrison said. “It doesn’t make them weird or different.”
This year’s camp, which hosted 34 children ages 5 to 11, had a “Next Level” theme. The staff and volunteers encouraged them to take their lives to the “next level” by learning about as many careers as possible. So during the week, campers explored science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“They get to do some normal ‘kid’ things that have not been as much a part of their life since cancer came into it,” Morrison said.
Mornings began with music therapy, yoga and art projects such as making wind chimes that helped children express their individual journeys with cancer. They also built model rockets.
Afternoons featured field trips to the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany and the Kentucky Science Museum – which gave campers a break from thinking about chemotherapy, surgery and other treatment.
The outings weren’t limited to just education though. The campers took a side trip to Calypso Cove Family Waterpark to beat the summer heat.
“They loved having the opportunity to see so many different places in our community throughout the week,” said Lori Mangum, chief operating officer of Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana. “Many of them have never been to downtown Louisville before.”
On the fifth and final day of the camp, the children launched their model rockets – a metaphor for aiming for an ambitious future.
To encourage families to think beyond oncologists and hospitals, Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana organizes other forward-looking events. On Aug. 6, the organization will host a back-to-school block party where children can get school supplies.
To find more events and opportunities hosted by Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, visit their website https://www.gck.org/ and go to their “Special Events” tab.
