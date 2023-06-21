CLARKSVILLE — Renaissance Academy welcomed students to Camp Invention this week where the students are challenged with building big ideas.
Camp Invention is a STEM Summer Camp Program for children in grades K-6 that aims to build confidence, inventions and new friendships.
This year’s camp theme is Wonder. The students are tasked with creating pop-up ventures, a miniature skate park, planning a party and creating a robot called a mimic.
With this program, the students are challenged to think outside of the box and have a hands-on experience with designing and making their own creations. This year, the program had 61 students sign up for the camp.
“They are creating their own business,” said Ashely Pavlina, Camp Invention’s director. “They have a little model that they get to decide if they want to have greenery, they have to spend money to buy things for their property.”
With this setup, the students are learning about money management and what will and will not work for their business.
Students also work on problem-solving skills during the week. When a problem comes up and they ask for help, the instructors give them ideas on how to address the issue and let the students choose how they want to solve it.
“Then they have to discuss and come up with all those different ideas and make it their own,” Pavlina said. “It really just helps them with their real-world situations like figuring out how to be their own problem-solver.”
Landon Gilmore is a fourth-grader who is enrolled in the camp. For his business venture he created a farmers market. He also created a petting zoo where he will have goats, baby chicks and bunnies.
He also made his mimic to be a frog, which is his favorite animal. When he grows up, he wants to be a herpetologist, which is someone who studies reptiles and amphibians like frogs and salamanders.
Kiran Barlow, a first-grader, is also enrolled in the program. He made a skate park and a mimic during the camp.
“I named her Tracy Doodle,” Barlow said. “She had purple hair made out of tape, a Frozen bow, she had a tape box outfit that was made out of a pink box.”
“This is just a great opportunity for the kids to work on their higher order thinking skills,” Pavlina said. “…to get them to be socialized in a different way than school because it’s very different from our regular school day.”
