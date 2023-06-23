SOUTHERN INDIANA — Camp Quality Kentuckiana had another week filled with activities for children who are living with or have been affected by cancer.
The camp serves children with cancer and their families by providing year-round programs, experiences and more at no cost.
Children at the camp range in treatment, some are survivors, in active treatment and others had medical issues that came from the cancer treatments. They are sent to Country Lake Retreat in Underwood for a week of fun and activities.
This year’s camp theme was Color Blast. The campers had a color run, a fireworks show, a neon day, Lego building, a pie fight, talent show and more activities to bring color to the camp.
“We put a lot of money, a lot of resources into this week so they can come out and just be kids again,” said Eddie Bobbit, Camp Quality Kentuckiana’s executive director.
There were 41 campers this year at Camp Quality. The camp still has active COVID protocols, but this is hopefully the last year for them, Bobbit said.
During the week, the children are paired up with an older companion and who acts like an older brother or sister for the camper. The companion accompanies the camper during the activities throughout the week.
Addressing the hardships and other problems that cancer brings to the children is something that the camp wants to help with as well.
“Maybe they’re survivors, but now there’s other social, psychological, emotional issues that we want to address or help them through it,” Bobbit said.
Throughout the year, Camp Quality has other programs for children and families that are living with cancer. They have outings with the Louisville Bats, an outing in Louisville and more for the children.
They also have a Hospital Outreach Program where they go to local hospitals every month and provide a meal for families that are on the cancer unit.
“(We do this) just to let them know that we’re here for them and they have a network of people that can help them and their families through this journey,” Bobbit said.
As stated before, this camp is a great place for children who live with cancer to have a chance to be children again.
“A colleague of mine once told me ‘I don’t think you understand how important this camp is… they go to the hospital to get better, they go to camp to heal,” Bobbit said. “That kind of encapsulates how important this camp is, our kids have referred to Camp Quality being more fun than Disney World.”
