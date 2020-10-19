“Carcinogenic.”
That word leapt from the page of Sharon Roederer’s breast biopsy report.
In shock, the healthcare worker asked her boss and friend if it meant what she thought.
It did.
Sharon had breast cancer.
“Your world turns upside down real fast when you get that news,” Sharon said. “Your brain goes to a dark place. It puts your mortality in perspective real fast.”
Especially when you feel blindsided by such results, she said.
Sharon hadn’t had a mammogram in “a couple of years, but I wasn’t worried.”
So, she had one done last October just to be safe.
Even when the mammography results indicated she needed some additional diagnostic testing, Sharon wasn’t alarmed.
Thanks to working at a local hospital for more than 15 years, Sharon knew follow-up testing wasn’t unusual.
She felt good physically and didn’t have any issues, so all seemed well to her.
“I never gave it another thought honestly,” she remembered.
Then she was told she needed a biopsy.
Even at that, she took it all in stride.
But she started talking to nurses about her testing. “After listening to them,” she recalled, “they got me worried.”
So, to calm her nerves, Sharon decided to get her medical records and look at the results of her biopsy before her next appointment.
And that’s when she saw the word “carcinogenic” and her life changed in an instant.
“There’s the confusion — and the fear — when you learn you have cancer,” she said.
In shock, Sharon called her husband, Louis, told him the devastating news, and together they went directly to the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center in Jeffersonville.
There she met Abby Parrish, a warm and friendly woman who made Sharon feel at ease immediately.
Abby works at the Resource Center, providing hope and help through the challenges of cancer and life afterward.
“I told her I was just diagnosed with cancer, and I haven’t even talked to my doctor, and Abby was so good to me," Sharon recalled.
" She was so comforting. She answered a lot of my questions and just calmed me down. I am so grateful for her.”
The visit to the resource center gave Sharon the courage and strength — as well as the knowledge and insight — she felt she needed to tackle whatever she would face in the days ahead.
Fortunately, her cancer was detected early while it was still in the duct and everything was contained. She had a lumpectomy on Dec. 3.
Unfortunately, the margins didn’t come back “clean” — which means she needed additional surgery to ensure the cancer was removed. A mastectomy was advised.
Sharon and Louis discussed her situation and she opted to have a double mastectomy so she would not live in fear of cancer showing up in her other breast.
“It was really a simple decision for me,” she said. “Everyone is different, but that was the right choice for me, and I haven’t regretted it one bit.”
She had the surgical procedure done on Dec. 26 and did not need chemotherapy or radiation.
Sharon has since recuperated from her double mastectomy and continues to live a full, vibrant life with Louis and their son Lou, who is 21.
She loves being active, enjoying “thrifting,” traveling and attending concerts. She’s also a “huge” LouCity Soccer fan.
“This hasn’t slowed me down!” she said.
Throughout the entire journey, Sharon relied on the TLC mixed with empowerment she received from Abby at the Resource Center.
“I called her several times after that first visit,” Sharon said. “I felt like she helped me get a game plan going and I could face it all.”
One area in which Sharon especially relied upon Abby’s expertise was in prosthetics, which are called mastectomy bras.
“I don’t mind being flat honestly. It’s nice not having to wear a bra all the time,” Sharon said. “I never wanted reconstructive surgery. I am just fine without all that.”
However, she said it’s nice to have the option for more shape when desired.
Thanks to Abby being a certified mastectomy bra fitter, she could help Sharon find exactly what she needed and wanted. Sharon ended up with two mastectomy bras.
“I got a work pair of boobs and I got a weekend pair of boobs,” Sharon said, laughing. “My weekend boobs are bigger.”
Sharon has tried to maintain her sense of humor and “keep it real” attitude throughout her experience. While cancer is never fun, Sharon has chosen to find as many positives as possible along the way.
“It really gives you a new perspective on living,” she said. “I am definitely more grateful for everything good in my life.”
She shares her story so others with breast cancer won’t feel so alone.
Sharon encourages those diagnosed with cancer to reach out to the Resource Center for support, information and guidance. She also recommends connecting with other survivors on Facebook in some of the private groups or attending support groups in person.
“Keep an open mind about it all and get you a game plan and get you a support system,” she said.
“There’s more of us out here who understand what you are going through than you realize. Remember — you’re never alone.”
