SOUTHERN INDIANA — Wednesday marked the opening for major political party candidates to file for Indiana’s 2022 primary election.
As of Wednesday afternoon 13 candidates had filed to run for office in Floyd County.
For Floyd County Council districts, incumbents Tony Toran, a Democrat in District One, and Danny Short, a Republican in District Three, each filed their paperwork to fill the seats they now hold.
New council candidates to be seen on the ballot in May include Brian A. Brewer, a Democrat for District Three, and Doug Wacker, a Republican for District Four.
In the Floyd County Commission districts, New Albany City Council Member Al Knable, a Republican, will run for District One.
Two Republican candidates filed for Floyd County sheriff: Steve Bush and Sam Sarkisian.
County Clerk Danita Burks is seeking re-election as well as county prosecutor Chris Lane.
Current Republican assessor James Sinks also is seeking re-election. Patricia “Trish” Badger-Byrd has filed on the Democratic ballot for assessor.
Republican Diane Topping will appear on the ballot for county auditor, and Ced’Drika L. Porter, a Democrat, is running for New Albany Township Trustee.
Several candidates had filed Wednesday to be on the ballot in Clark County.
Auditor Danny Yost and assessor Butch Love, both Republicans, filed for re-election.
Clark County Chief Deputy Scottie Maples filed to run for county sheriff as a Republican. Ed Byers has filed to run on the Democratic ticket.
Two new candidates filed for Clark County Council: Republican Darci Schiller, to represent District Two and Democrat Rick Cannon for District Three.
Republican Monty Snelling filed for the treasurer’s seat, and Republican Ryan Lynch filed to become the new county clerk.
Democrat Dale Popp filed for re-election as Jeffersonville Township trustee, and Republican Mark Meyer filed for Bethlehem Township trustee.
Anyone interested in running for elected office as Democrat or Republican in either Clark or Floyd counties can file until noon on Feb. 4 by filling out a declaration of candidacy form and presenting it to the county clerk’s office.
For Clark County, necessary forms can be provided by the clerk’s office at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville or can be found at ClarkCountyVoters.com.
“When they come in we have a new candidate packet and we go through the process...it’s a little bit of a training as well. We give them the resources that they need concerning campaign finance, concerning the important dates, things of that nature, so that they can be prepared to run for office,” Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said.
For interested Floyd County residents, necessary forms can be found both through the state’s website at in.gov/sos/elections or can be provided at the county clerk’s office at 311 Hauss Square in New Albany.
The primary will be May 2. Residents can register to vote in the primary until April 4. Those who did not meet the April 4 deadline can register to vote by Oct. 11 in the general election.
