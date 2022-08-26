SOUTHERN INDIANA — The filing period has concluded for school board races in Southern Indiana.
Friday was the deadline for school board candidates to file for the November election. Fifteen nonpartisan candidates will be running for races in Floyd County, and nine candidates will be running for races in Clark County.
In Greater Clark County Schools, no candidates filed to run for District 4 of the school board, which is currently held by Janelle Fitzpatrick.
GREATER CLARK
Out of the three open seats in Greater Clark, only two incumbents have filed to keep their seats, and they will be running uncontested. Brian Jones filed for District 1, and John Buckwalter filed for District 3.
If no one files for the open District 4 seat, Fitzpatrick could choose to remain on the board for another term as a holdover. If Fitzpatrick does not serve as a holdover, then the school board would select a member to fill the vacancy.
Fitzpatrick did not respond to the News and Tribune’s request for comment as of publication time.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Eight candidates are running for the two at-large seats in the New Albany-Floyd County school board. The two seats are currently represented by Elaine Murphy, who is running for re-election, and Joe Brown, who did not file for re-election.
In addition to Murphy, school board candidates for the at-large seat include Connie Baugh, Brian “BJ” Foster, Tim Harbison, Thad Neafus, Misty Ronau, Kevin S. Skinner and Randall T. “Randy” Stumler.
Four candidates are running for NAFCS District 1. The district is currently represented by Donna Corbett, who did not file for re-election.
The District 1 candidates include J.R. Drummond, Stephen Wayne Keenan, Melanie Stumler Northup and Trent Rufing.
Three candidates are running for District 2, which is now represented by Lee Ann Wiseheart, who is running for re-election. She will face candidates Jason Fulton and Ryan Topping in the November election.
SILVER CREEK
Two incumbents will be running unopposed for the at-large school board seats in Silver Creek School Corp. Kristy Franklin and Joe Basham both filed for re-election.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Three candidates have filed for the two at-large school board positions in Borden-Henryville School Corp., which are currently held by Kevin Puckett and Richard Belcher.
Puckett will be running for re-election against Andy Guernsey and Summer Guthrie, but Belcher did not file for re-election.
CLARKSVILLE
Two incumbents will be running unopposed for two school board seats in Clarksville Community Schools. Bettye Craig is running for District 3, and April Hauber is running for District 4.
