NEW ALBANY — When Stevie Carper lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided it was time to take a risk and pursue a longtime dream.
She has always wanted to open a candy shop, and on Halloween, she opened the New Albany Sugar Shoppe downtown at 56 Pearl Street.
In her colorful store lined with displays of truffles, taffy and lollipops, “everybody’s a kid,” Carper said.
“You can be 90 years old or 3 years old and still act like a kid in a candy store,” she said.
Carper, 50, previously worked seven years as an officer manager for a steel company, but she was laid off amid the pandemic, and she couldn’t find a job that would pay her the amount she was making before. She said she felt lost and like she had no control over what was going on.
"I just kept thinking about it, and I was like, you know, I don’t want to work for anybody else — I’m tired of working for anybody else, and I’m tired of other people being in control,” Carper said. "It’s written on top of my [shop’s] door, ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemon drops.’”
As she thought about her dream of opening a candy shop, she decided to take a big leap, she said.
“COVID was depressing, and I needed to find something to help me snap out of it,” she said. “And this is what did it. And it has empowered me. I am so happy.”
The New Albany candy shop is filled with a wide array of sweet treats, including house-made truffles, fudge, lollipops and other confections. Carper is using some recipes that have been passed down from her mother and grandmother, including pecan pralines.
One of her own creations includes a bourbon bacon truffle, and she also makes lollipops with edible flowers, including lavender lemon zest and ginger rose petal. She also carries locally-made specialty candies from Indiana and Louisville.
“There’s no candy store here [in downtown New Albany], so I’m really happy to be carrying stuff that local people are making,” Carper said.
The New Albany Sugar Shoppe also carries 34 flavors of saltwater taffy ranging from frosted cupcake to tropical mix, which are available individually or in bulk.
Carper said there has been a good response from the community since opening the shop on Halloween, and she has taken steps to make the shop safer amid the pandemic. The candy is displayed behind glass or behind the counter, so customers are not touching the products before purchasing.
“Everyone is respecting each other, as far as social distancing is concerned, and we’re keeping it to little groups to come in,” she said. “The way I’ve got the place set up, it’s COVID-friendly for my employees, too.”
Carper enjoys providing candy samples for customers, particularly the kids, she said.
“I let everybody taste candy,” she said. “One of my favorite things is when a little kid comes in, and their eyes are bugging out of their head, but they don’t know what to do, because they’re quiet and they’re shy, and the first thing I’ll say is, have you ever had a chocolate covered gummy bear?”
Employee Ariel Giles said working in the candy shop is “the best job ever.”
“You could be in the worst mood ever, you could wake up and have such a bad day, and the moment I walk in here, I’m like, this is awesome,” she said.
Carper said she’s always been a risk-taker, and she has received lots of support from her family in creating and running her business.
“This is a huge risk, but it’s a risk that I believe in, and I know that when I believe in something, I can make it happen,” she said. “My whole life, I’ve taken large risks, and I’ve made it happen for myself.”
