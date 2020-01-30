CLARKSVILLE – They spent hours upon hours, wrapping canned goods and stacking them in a shape of a giant boot, but it all came crashing down – literally.
Providence High School students collected thousands of canned goods and are competing amongst grade levels to see whom can build the best canned food sculpture.
Terri Purichia is overseeing the freshmen group of students.
“We almost had the whole thing done and the janitor sent me a picture where it had collapsed all over the floor,” said Purichia, a permanent substitute teacher for the school.
Friday is judgment day, with the winning team earning a lunch as well as a movie in the school’s auditorium. This was one of many events this week, celebrating the annual Catholic Schools Week.
“It’s fun to build these, but the best part is that they’re going to In Heaven’s Eyes [a food pantry out of Holy Family Catholic Church],” said Leah Kelly, campus minister who is in charge of the school’s Catholic Schools Week activities. “We always try to do some type of service for Catholic Schools Week, because that’s who we are as a school and as Catholics.”
This project brought out the creativity and hard work of dozens of students as they created plans to put hundreds, if not more, cans into a 3-D sculpture. The juniors created a map of the world out of cans, measuring in around 12 feet wide and 8 feet tall, having collected more than 1,200 cans.
“We are master stackers,” 17-year-old Grant Dierking joked, as he placed some of the higher cans on the display.
“When I saw this [plan] I thought, ‘oh gosh, this is going to be hard,’ but with everyone helping, it’s turned out great,” said 16-year-old Katie Huff.
With the added motivation to create giant-sized sculptures, students are collecting more cans than ever.
“I think it’s a really cool way to get cans in other than just a typical food drive,” Dierking said.
Meanwhile, the freshmen worked fast, getting their display back up.
“It was kind of awful, because of all the work [we did],” 15-year-old Ella Unruh said. “It’s good now. You see the motivation everyone has after something bad happens, to come together and work. I think it’s even better now, because we have more motivation.”
Unruh said she likes feeling like she is working to make a difference.
“I think it’s good that we can take this opportunity to make a difference even with how young we are,” she said. “Providence is pretty awesome to offer us this opportunity.”
Christa Hoyland, director of communications for the school, said this is the first year for the project. She said students often participate in service projects throughout the year.
“It’s just an expression of who we are as a Providence community,” she said. “They come together and help each other and help other people.”
