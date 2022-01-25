CLARK COUNTY — With supporting public safety as his priority, Rick Cannon, a 35-year veteran volunteer firefighter, filed to run for the Clark County Council District 3 seat on the Democratic ticket.
“I am running for the County Council to make sure that ALL of Clark County has first responders 24 hours a day. Since many first responders are volunteers and work their regular jobs first shift, sometimes we do not have enough during the day. I want to change that. Our county is large enough to support paid positions at our fire departments throughout the county. I want to ensure Monday through Friday coverage without stressing the current fire department operating budgets,” Cannon says.
Clark County Democratic Chairman Chris Coyle said, “As a former first responder and paramedic, I am very happy to have a fellow first responder running for office. Over the last decade, some Indiana politicians have a habit of calling Police, Fire, and EMS workers ‘professionals’ and supporting us with words, but they never follow through and pay us or treat us like professionals. I know Rick’s support for public safety will result in action, not just words.”
Cannon adds, “As a Councilman, I will insist that we have better priorities when we look at how we spend the taxpayer’s money. We are going to take care of our Police, Fire, EMS, and 911 workers and provide high-quality services to all of our citizens in a fiscally responsible way.”
In addition to his more than three decades as a firefighter, Cannon also served the community as President of Sellersburg Celebrates, a board member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association, and a volunteer of the Jeff Community Kitchen and the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Rick Cannon and his wife Holly have been married for 35 years. They have three children and seven grandchildren, all of whom live in Clark County.
Council District 3 covers Carr, Monroe, Silver Creek, Union, and Wood Townships.
