SELLERSBURG — A Sellersburg business owner said his store is OK after someone crashed into a flagpole in front of UpScale Hobbies overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
“A guy fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road and there were a bunch of rocks in front of the flag pole,” said UpScale owner Chris Baskett. “He hit the rocks and went over top of the flagpole, took out a steel sign. He did unfortunately run over the flagpole.”
He said he’s happy no one was in the shop at the time and that no one was out front when the wreck happened.
“It was at the hours we were closed and nobody was in front of the shop,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, there was still some debris and the bent flagpole is outside the building. Things like debris and fluids from the vehicle had to be cleaned up Monday.
“We contacted the owner of our property, he contacted the owner for the people using the building next door, we are waiting for insurance and everything like that before they can remove (debris),” Baskett said.
“We’ve had a couple people volunteer to cut off the flagpole,” he said.
UpScale Hobbies is at 123 South Indiana Ave. in Sellersburg.
The News and Tribune has contacted Sellersburg Police for information about the wreck.
