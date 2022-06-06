NEW ALBANY — A New Albany resident’s constant worry came true at nearly 4 a.m. Monday morning when a car struck her home on Charlestown Road.
At nearly 4 a.m., Crystal Lewis said that she awakened to a loud noise and ran outside to see an SUV pinned between her house and porch stairs. Standing outside, she immediately called 911 while she said the driver attempted to accelerate.
The driver told New Albany Police Department officers at the scene that he was unfamiliar with the road, Chief of Police Todd Bailey said.
The investigation completed by the NAPD did not find impairment of the driver, Bailey said.
“It is suspected the driver may have been inattentive and was likely traveling above the 20-mph speed limit,” Bailey told the News and Tribune in an email.
Bailey said the driver of the vehicle was released from the scene after being cited for not having proof of insurance at the time of the crash.
“The vehicle was towed from my property, and I was left with a house that’s shifted on its foundation now,” Lewis said.
She said that the house shifted about an inch on its foundation.
No one was injured in the accident, but it left Lewis to wonder if there is going to have to be a death before any measures are taken in the area.
“I’ve begged and pleaded for something to be done about this and it hasn’t,” Lewis said.
Lewis has lived at her home on Charlestown Road for three years. She has appeared at two New Albany City Council meetings this year asking for traffic calming in the area and is in contact with several council members regarding the issue.
Over a year ago, a car flipped and landed in Lewis’ front yard after crashing into her neighbor’s steps.
Afterward Lewis moved her children's rooms to the back of the house, so it would be her bedroom struck in the case of a car hitting the house. But Sunday was the first time one of her children was sleeping on the couch in the front of the house.
Since the first incident, Lewis has seen another car crash into several cars in her neighbor’s driveway, damaging the building and carport.
A resolution was brought to the city council in February, asking for the Board of Public Works and Safety to look at street safety in regard to speeding and possible use of traffic calming measures.
The resolution was sent to the Public Health and Safety Committee and came back in March with an unfavorable recommendation and was not passed by the council.
City engineer Larry Summers told the council at the March meeting that the curve on Charlestown Road is being evaluated by the city.
At the city council meeting on Monday night, Summers told the council that they are trying to purchase a guardrail for the area of Charlestown Road.
At a meeting with the contractor last week, Summers said he asked for them to expedite the order for the guardrail for that area of road and get the striping modified as well.
After hearing about the accident at Lewis' house, Summers said that he requested the contractors and engineers to broaden their search for the guardrail materials.
Council member Josh Turner, who co-authored the traffic calming resolution with council member Scott Blair, said that he thinks there is a pathway to bring more attention to the issue.
“The time for words is over and it's been over for a long time. I want to see some action. I want to see results. I want to see the city take these things seriously, Turner said.
Lewis said she doesn't know what else she can do, but with the damage to her home’s foundation she is looking for legal representation.
