CLARKSVILLE — Norton Children’s Medical Group food pantries are now able to hold more items to keep kids safe and healthy with a donation from CareSource.
CareSource is a nonprofit organization that provides member-centric health care coverage. The organization donated $45,000 for Norton Children’s Medical Group to provide access to baby supplies, gunlocks, bike helmets and more to keep families safe and healthy.
The donation was presented at the Clarksville location, 2051 Clevidence Blvd. and will go to the Clarksville location as well as the Jeffersonville location, 3118 East 10th Street.
During COVID, Norton Children’s Medical Group started the food pantries to help families to have food during the pandemic. Now, the medical group has 22 locations and is working on getting a 23 location.
“The reason that we rolled that out is because food insecurity is such an issue with our patient families,” said Angie Garman, Norton Children’s prevention and wellness coordinator. “Whenever you experience food insecurity, there’s going to be other things you struggle with.”
She added that if someone is not able to get a can of tomato soup on the table, they will most likely not be able to get a pack n’ play for their baby.
With this donation, they will be able to help families have food, diapers, car seats and more for their children.
“The money they (CareSource) gave us is allowing us to combine both their food pantry and prevention resources,” Garman said. “If a patient screens positive for food insecurity, they’re able to get food that day and then they also get a list of other supplies they may need at home.”
This service is a pediatric primary care office, so it is mainly for patients of Norton Children’s Medical Group, but it is an open resource. Meaning that they will not deny people from using it.
Norton has reported that nearly 15% of children in Clark and Floyd counties suffer from food insecurity. Not having a consistent access to food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods and attention spans.
“Food insecure children are more likely to have behavioral anxiety issues,” Garman said. “There’s a lot of parents who give up their plate of food to make sure their children eat. Yes, their children are growing strong, but now they’re (the parent) going to have some behavioral issues.”
This food pantry aims to combat that problem within families and wants to make sure that everyone gets enough food.
The best way to donate to the food pantry is by donating to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. For those who wish to donate, go to https://nortonchildrens.com/donate/
“Our food is all purchased through Dare to Care prescriptive food programming, meaning it’s all healthy food that’s shelf-stable,” Garman said. “They’re taking home food that we think is good for them too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.