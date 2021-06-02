SOUTHERN INDIANA — A healthy baby has a healthy weight, and two organizations have partnered to ensure Hoosier mothers have free access to infant scales so they can monitor their child’s progress.
The scales will be available to CareSource Medicaid members in Indiana. They will be provided for mothers of neonatal intensive care unit babies.
The nonprofit health plan CareSource launched the initiative in partnership with Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and J&B Medical.
“Weight can be a very sensitive indicator of how the baby is doing,” said Dr. Cameual Wright, vice president and market chief medical officer for CareSource.
“If the baby is growing and the weight is going up, that’s a positive indication and you can feel somewhat reassured that the baby is doing well.”
The initiative was created in response to COVID-19. CareSource and IU Health sought a way for mothers to keep track of their child’s weight without having to make frequent trips to the doctor’s office during the pandemic.
“It’s a really nice addition to any telemedicine services that might be provided,” Wright said.
The consumer-grade scales are specifically designed to record an accurate weight for children. Wright said it’s common to hear stories about families using scales that are intended for adults, adding that that adult scales usually are inaccurate for babies.
The scales are intended for infants with medical conditions affecting their growth and weight. The child’s doctor makes the decision as to whom receives the scale.
The medical provider then completes a form, and they are responsible for sending the scales to the family.
“Families with new babies have a lot on their plate between feedings, diaper changes and laundry,” said Dr. Emily Scott, assistant professor of Clinical Pediatrics at Indiana University Health, in a news release.
She described the availability of the infant scales as a “game-changer.”
“It can be difficult for families of infants to get to doctor’s appointments, especially if the baby needs to be seen frequently due to problems gaining weight,” Scott said.
“When we are able to provide infant scales for families to use at home, medical teams can monitor weight gain easily through virtual visits without the family having to travel in for an appointment.”
For more information, go to caresource.com.
